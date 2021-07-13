Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] gain 21.84% so far this year. What now?

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [NYSE: LOW] jumped around 0.24 points on Monday, while shares priced at $195.57 at the close of the session, up 0.12%. The company report on July 8, 2021 that Lowe’s to Participate in Virtual Fireside Chat Hosted by Evercore ISI.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) announced that David M. Denton, chief financial officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat hosted by Evercore ISI.

What:.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. stock is now 21.84% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LOW Stock saw the intraday high of $196.42 and lowest of $194.31 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 215.22, which means current price is +29.65% above from all time high which was touched on 05/10/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.94M shares, LOW reached a trading volume of 2382715 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LOW shares is $228.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LOW stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Lowe’s Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Lowe’s Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $240, while Atlantic Equities analysts kept a Overweight rating on LOW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lowe’s Companies Inc. is set at 2.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for LOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 315.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for LOW in the course of the last twelve months was 18.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

How has LOW stock performed recently?

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.07. With this latest performance, LOW shares gained by 3.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.71 for Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 194.13, while it was recorded at 194.87 for the last single week of trading, and 176.82 for the last 200 days.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.15 and a Gross Margin at +31.44. Lowe’s Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.49.

Return on Total Capital for LOW is now 40.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 23.88. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 340.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,824.01. Additionally, LOW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 94.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,708.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 88.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] managed to generate an average of $17,091 per employee.Lowe’s Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LOW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lowe’s Companies Inc. go to 19.14%.

Insider trade positions for Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]

There are presently around $104,833 million, or 77.80% of LOW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LOW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 60,591,517, which is approximately -1.649% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 53,906,962 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.54 billion in LOW stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.14 billion in LOW stock with ownership of nearly -1.601% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lowe’s Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 908 institutional holders increased their position in Lowe’s Companies Inc. [NYSE:LOW] by around 21,679,926 shares. Additionally, 986 investors decreased positions by around 34,598,201 shares, while 277 investors held positions by with 479,759,935 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 536,038,062 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LOW stock had 176 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,315,914 shares, while 105 institutional investors sold positions of 2,540,866 shares during the same period.