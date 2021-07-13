Louisiana-Pacific Corporation [LPX] Is Currently -0.37 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation [NYSE: LPX] loss -0.37% or -0.22 points to close at $59.67 with a heavy trading volume of 1593128 shares. The company report on May 4, 2021 that Louisiana-Pacific Corp. to Host Earnings Call.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. (NYSE:LPX) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 First Quarter Earnings call to be held on May 4, 2021 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/76721.

It opened the trading session at $59.44, the shares rose to $60.26 and dropped to $59.30, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for LPX points out that the company has recorded 55.27% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -129.94% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.53M shares, LPX reached to a volume of 1593128 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Louisiana-Pacific Corporation [LPX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LPX shares is $81.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LPX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Louisiana-Pacific Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on February 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens dropped their target price from $28 to $22. The new note on the price target was released on September 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Louisiana-Pacific Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Louisiana-Pacific Corporation is set at 2.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for LPX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for LPX in the course of the last twelve months was 7.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.60.

Trading performance analysis for LPX stock

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation [LPX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.21. With this latest performance, LPX shares dropped by -0.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 55.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 121.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LPX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.18 for Louisiana-Pacific Corporation [LPX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.08, while it was recorded at 58.45 for the last single week of trading, and 47.49 for the last 200 days.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation [LPX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Louisiana-Pacific Corporation [LPX] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.57 and a Gross Margin at +31.03. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.90.

Return on Total Capital for LPX is now 43.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 33.39. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 44.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 25.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation [LPX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.44. Additionally, LPX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 30.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation [LPX] managed to generate an average of $110,889 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.42.Louisiana-Pacific Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation [LPX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LPX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Louisiana-Pacific Corporation go to 5.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Louisiana-Pacific Corporation [LPX]

There are presently around $5,927 million, or 99.20% of LPX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LPX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,954,894, which is approximately 9.705% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,899,931 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $710.07 million in LPX stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $358.99 million in LPX stock with ownership of nearly -11.239% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 170 institutional holders increased their position in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation [NYSE:LPX] by around 13,881,317 shares. Additionally, 201 investors decreased positions by around 15,303,738 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 70,148,753 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 99,333,808 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LPX stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,923,858 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 4,432,318 shares during the same period.