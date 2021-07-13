JP Morgan slashes price target on Amphenol Corporation [APH] – find out why.

Amphenol Corporation [NYSE: APH] jumped around 0.06 points on Monday, while shares priced at $70.37 at the close of the session, up 0.09%. The company report on June 14, 2021 that Amphenol Corporation Releases 2020 Sustainability Report.

“Our sustainable business practices are at the forefront of everything we do and could not have been accomplished without the continued hard work and dedication of our employees around the world,” said Amphenol President and Chief Executive Officer, R. Adam Norwitt.

Amphenol Corporation stock is now 7.62% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. APH Stock saw the intraday high of $70.775 and lowest of $70.05 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 70.39, which means current price is +20.13% above from all time high which was touched on 07/12/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.59M shares, APH reached a trading volume of 2921751 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Amphenol Corporation [APH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APH shares is $74.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APH stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Amphenol Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 29, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Amphenol Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $133, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on APH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amphenol Corporation is set at 1.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for APH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for APH in the course of the last twelve months was 44.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

How has APH stock performed recently?

Amphenol Corporation [APH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.60. With this latest performance, APH shares gained by 3.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.96 for Amphenol Corporation [APH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.62, while it was recorded at 69.79 for the last single week of trading, and 64.52 for the last 200 days.

Amphenol Corporation [APH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amphenol Corporation [APH] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.19 and a Gross Margin at +30.98. Amphenol Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.99.

Return on Total Capital for APH is now 18.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.11. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.27, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Amphenol Corporation [APH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 76.06. Additionally, APH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 70.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Amphenol Corporation [APH] managed to generate an average of $15,043 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.Amphenol Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings analysis for Amphenol Corporation [APH]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amphenol Corporation go to 12.00%.

Insider trade positions for Amphenol Corporation [APH]

There are presently around $39,968 million, or 96.50% of APH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 64,486,995, which is approximately -0.155% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 45,846,324 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.23 billion in APH stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $3.21 billion in APH stock with ownership of nearly 5.3% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amphenol Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 350 institutional holders increased their position in Amphenol Corporation [NYSE:APH] by around 25,924,078 shares. Additionally, 405 investors decreased positions by around 24,745,497 shares, while 117 investors held positions by with 517,299,352 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 567,968,927 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APH stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,202,738 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 4,103,255 shares during the same period.