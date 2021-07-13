Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM] is -26.60% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [NYSE: YMM] loss -1.00% on the last trading session, reaching $15.78 price per share at the time. The company report on July 13, 2021 that INVESTOR ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm.

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (‘FTA’ or ‘the Company’) (NYSE:YMM) for violations of the federal securities laws.

Investors who purchased the Company’s shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s initial public offering conducted in June 2021 (the ‘IPO’), are encouraged to contact the firm before September 10, 2021.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. represents 1.03 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $16.26 billion with the latest information. YMM stock price has been found in the range of $15.43 to $16.10.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.51M shares, YMM reached a trading volume of 2722784 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. is set at 2.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for YMM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 40.90.

Trading performance analysis for YMM stock

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.03.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM] shares currently have an operating margin of -140.87 and a Gross Margin at +49.01. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -134.49.

Return on Total Capital for YMM is now -17.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.30. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.53.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.50 and a Current Ratio set at 10.50.