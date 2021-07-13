First BanCorp. [FBP] Stock trading around $11.94 per share: What’s Next?

First BanCorp. [NYSE: FBP] traded at a high on 07/12/21, posting a 0.93 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $11.94. The company report on July 9, 2021 that First BanCorp to Announce 2Q 2021 Results on July 23, 2021.

First BanCorp (the “Corporation”) (NYSE: FBP), the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico, announced that it expects to report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, before the market opens on July 23, 2021.

First BanCorp will hold a conference call and live webcast to discuss the financial results at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time on Friday July 23, 2021. The call and webcast will be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed through the investor relations section of the Corporation’s website: www.1firstbank.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2296849 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of First BanCorp. stands at 3.27% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.29%.

The market cap for FBP stock reached $2.50 billion, with 217.03 million shares outstanding and 211.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.95M shares, FBP reached a trading volume of 2296849 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FBP shares is $15.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FBP stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for First BanCorp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 20, 2018, representing the official price target for First BanCorp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First BanCorp. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for FBP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for FBP in the course of the last twelve months was 9.75.

First BanCorp. [FBP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.00. With this latest performance, FBP shares dropped by -4.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 124.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FBP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.36 for First BanCorp. [FBP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.47, while it was recorded at 11.66 for the last single week of trading, and 10.07 for the last 200 days.

First BanCorp. [FBP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and First BanCorp. [FBP] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.06. First BanCorp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.75.

Return on Total Capital for FBP is now 4.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.44. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, First BanCorp. [FBP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 45.24. Additionally, FBP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.44. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 34.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, First BanCorp. [FBP] managed to generate an average of $30,833 per employee.

Earnings analysis for First BanCorp. [FBP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FBP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for First BanCorp. go to 14.40%.

Insider trade positions for First BanCorp. [FBP]

There are presently around $2,406 million, or 95.60% of FBP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FBP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 32,243,831, which is approximately 3.559% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 24,029,616 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $286.91 million in FBP stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $201.8 million in FBP stock with ownership of nearly -3.049% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in First BanCorp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 93 institutional holders increased their position in First BanCorp. [NYSE:FBP] by around 21,582,172 shares. Additionally, 110 investors decreased positions by around 18,463,379 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 161,501,757 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 201,547,308 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FBP stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,424,029 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 1,854,115 shares during the same period.