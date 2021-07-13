F.N.B. Corporation [FNB] Stock trading around $12.20 per share: What’s Next?

F.N.B. Corporation [NYSE: FNB] closed the trading session at $12.20 on 07/12/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $11.81, while the highest price level was $12.20. The company report on July 8, 2021 that F.N.B. Corporation Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Report and Conference Call.

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) announced that it plans to issue financial results for the second quarter of 2021 after the market close on Monday, July 19, 2021. Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Vincent J. Delie, Jr., Chief Financial Officer, Vincent J. Calabrese, Jr., and Chief Credit Officer, Gary L. Guerrieri, plan to host a conference call to discuss the Company’s financial results on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at 8:30 AM ET.

Participants are encouraged to pre-register for the conference call at: https://dpregister.com/10158168. Callers who pre-register will be provided a conference passcode and unique PIN to bypass the live operator and gain immediate access to the call. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 28.42 percent and weekly performance of -0.41 percent. The stock has been moved at 14.02 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -5.35 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -6.30 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.91M shares, FNB reached to a volume of 1720240 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about F.N.B. Corporation [FNB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FNB shares is $14.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FNB stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Global Securities have made an estimate for F.N.B. Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 21, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 25, 2020, representing the official price target for F.N.B. Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14.50, while Stephens analysts kept a Overweight rating on FNB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for F.N.B. Corporation is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for FNB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for FNB in the course of the last twelve months was 11.14.

FNB stock trade performance evaluation

F.N.B. Corporation [FNB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.41. With this latest performance, FNB shares dropped by -5.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 73.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FNB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.26 for F.N.B. Corporation [FNB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.92, while it was recorded at 11.94 for the last single week of trading, and 10.92 for the last 200 days.

F.N.B. Corporation [FNB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and F.N.B. Corporation [FNB] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.86. F.N.B. Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.59.

Return on Total Capital for FNB is now 4.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.79. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, F.N.B. Corporation [FNB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 61.17. Additionally, FNB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, F.N.B. Corporation [FNB] managed to generate an average of $68,144 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for F.N.B. Corporation [FNB] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FNB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for F.N.B. Corporation go to 10.00%.

F.N.B. Corporation [FNB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,954 million, or 77.00% of FNB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FNB stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 35,262,288, which is approximately 9.003% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 31,923,943 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $389.47 million in FNB stocks shares; and FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $338.63 million in FNB stock with ownership of nearly 19.758% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in F.N.B. Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 135 institutional holders increased their position in F.N.B. Corporation [NYSE:FNB] by around 22,752,089 shares. Additionally, 167 investors decreased positions by around 18,001,133 shares, while 70 investors held positions by with 201,409,129 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 242,162,351 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FNB stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,300,867 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 4,207,208 shares during the same period.