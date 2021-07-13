Duke Realty Corporation [DRE] stock Initiated by Raymond James analyst, price target now $48

Duke Realty Corporation [NYSE: DRE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.06% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.38%. The company report on July 8, 2021 that Duke Realty Corporation Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE: DRE) announced that the company will release its second quarter 2021 operating results on Wednesday, July 28th, after the market close. The company will host its quarterly earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th, at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The public may access the conference call through a live audio webcast available on the investor relations section of Duke Realty’s website at www.dukerealty.com. Supplemental materials will be posted to the investor relations section of the Company’s website prior to the conference call. Shortly after the conclusion of the conference call, investors can access a replay of the webcast on the Company’s website.

Over the last 12 months, DRE stock rose by 40.77%. The one-year Duke Realty Corporation stock forecast points to a potential downside of -0.04. The average equity rating for DRE stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $18.51 billion, with 374.98 million shares outstanding and 374.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.90M shares, DRE stock reached a trading volume of 1543039 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Duke Realty Corporation [DRE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DRE shares is $50.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DRE stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Duke Realty Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 11, 2020, representing the official price target for Duke Realty Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $48, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on DRE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Duke Realty Corporation is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for DRE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for DRE in the course of the last twelve months was 1542.43.

DRE Stock Performance Analysis:

Duke Realty Corporation [DRE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.38. With this latest performance, DRE shares gained by 1.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DRE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.64 for Duke Realty Corporation [DRE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.29, while it was recorded at 49.25 for the last single week of trading, and 41.95 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Duke Realty Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Duke Realty Corporation [DRE] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.78 and a Gross Margin at +35.87. Duke Realty Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.06.

Return on Total Capital for DRE is now 3.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.60. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.87, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Duke Realty Corporation [DRE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 66.77. Additionally, DRE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 66.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Duke Realty Corporation [DRE] managed to generate an average of $853,083 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.

DRE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DRE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Duke Realty Corporation go to 6.00%.

Duke Realty Corporation [DRE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $18,492 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DRE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 59,126,674, which is approximately 1.758% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; COHEN & STEERS, INC., holding 49,086,676 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.47 billion in DRE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.91 billion in DRE stock with ownership of nearly -0.341% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Duke Realty Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 235 institutional holders increased their position in Duke Realty Corporation [NYSE:DRE] by around 16,101,970 shares. Additionally, 195 investors decreased positions by around 17,909,540 shares, while 85 investors held positions by with 333,047,976 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 367,059,486 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DRE stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,973,669 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 4,593,819 shares during the same period.