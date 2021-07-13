Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. [DGNR] moved down -0.10: Why It’s Important

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. [NYSE: DGNR] loss -0.10% or -0.01 points to close at $9.98 with a heavy trading volume of 1411252 shares. The company report on July 7, 2021 that Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Special Meeting Date for Proposed Business Combination with CCC Intelligent Solutions.

Closing of the transaction anticipated on July 30, 2021, subject to the result of the stockholder vote and satisfaction of closing conditions.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. (“CCC”), a leading SaaS platform for the property and casualty (“P&C”) insurance economy, and Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE: DGNR) (“Dragoneer”), a special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”) formed by an affiliate of Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC (“Dragoneer Investment Group”), announced that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) has declared effective Dragoneer’s registration statement on Form S-4 (as amended, the “Registration Statement”).

It opened the trading session at $9.96, the shares rose to $10.01 and dropped to $9.96, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DGNR points out that the company has recorded -26.46% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -1.42% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 461.99K shares, DGNR reached to a volume of 1411252 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Barrington Research have made an estimate for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 24, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is set at 0.06 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. [DGNR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.10. With this latest performance, DGNR shares dropped by -1.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.46% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DGNR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.34 for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. [DGNR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.03, while it was recorded at 9.98 for the last single week of trading.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. [DGNR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. [DGNR] managed to generate an average of -$92,887,935 per employee.Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. [DGNR]

52 institutional holders increased their position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. [NYSE:DGNR] by around 29,352,267 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 11,848,706 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 4,018,839 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 45,219,812 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DGNR stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 27,855,202 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 8,591,538 shares during the same period.