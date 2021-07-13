DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG] moved up 2.60: Why It’s Important

DigitalBridge Group Inc. [NYSE: DBRG] price surged by 2.60 percent to reach at $0.2. The company report on July 12, 2021 that DigitalBridge Announces Closing of $500 Million of Securitized Notes.

$300 Million Secured Fund Fee Revenue Term Notes and $200 Million Variable Funding Notes Represent Key Milestone in Corporate Transformation to Digital.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) (“DigitalBridge” or the “Company”) announced the closing of two securitized financing note issuances totaling $500 million. Two of its subsidiaries, DigitalBridge Issuer, LLC and DigitalBridge Co-Issuer, LLC (together, the “Co-Issuers”), closed the previously announced offering of $300 million aggregate principal amount of Series 2021-1 3.933% Secured Fund Fee Revenue Notes, Class A-2 (the “Class A-2 Notes”). Additionally, the Co-Issuers issued Series 2021-1 Secured Fund Fee Revenue Variable Funding Notes, Class A-1 (the “VFN Notes” and, together with the Class A-2 Notes, the “Series 2021-1 Notes”), which will allow the Co-Issuers to borrow up to $200 million on a revolving basis.

A sum of 2169942 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.28M shares. DigitalBridge Group Inc. shares reached a high of $7.905 and dropped to a low of $7.615 until finishing in the latest session at $7.89.

Guru’s Opinion on DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for DigitalBridge Group Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for DBRG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.65.

DBRG Stock Performance Analysis:

DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.13. With this latest performance, DBRG shares dropped by -1.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 58.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 235.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DBRG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.03 for DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.38, while it was recorded at 7.78 for the last single week of trading, and 5.59 for the last 200 days.

Insight into DigitalBridge Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG] shares currently have an operating margin of -40.07 and a Gross Margin at -5.45. DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -109.24.

Return on Total Capital for DBRG is now -2.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 331.28. Additionally, DBRG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 504.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG] managed to generate an average of -$3,859,531 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,295 million, or 87.30% of DBRG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DBRG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 69,353,242, which is approximately 2.996% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 51,639,709 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $407.44 million in DBRG stocks shares; and BAUPOST GROUP LLC/MA, currently with $191.04 million in DBRG stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DigitalBridge Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 134 institutional holders increased their position in DigitalBridge Group Inc. [NYSE:DBRG] by around 61,091,278 shares. Additionally, 108 investors decreased positions by around 42,790,040 shares, while 70 investors held positions by with 313,738,302 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 417,619,620 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DBRG stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,759,939 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 3,144,710 shares during the same period.