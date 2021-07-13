CIBC lifts Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Endeavour Silver Corp. [NYSE: EXK] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.77% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -8.33%. The company report on July 8, 2021 that Endeavour Silver Produces 1,073,724 oz Silver and 11,166 oz Gold for 2.0 Million oz Silver Equivalents in Q2, 2021.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSX: EDR, NYSE: EXK) reports production of 1,073,724 silver ounces (oz) and 11,166 gold oz in Q2, 2021, for silver equivalent (“AgEq”) production of 2.0 million oz at an 80:1 silver:gold ratio. Production continues to outpace the 2021 production guidance of 6.1-7.1 million silver equivalent ounces, totaling 3.9 million AgEq oz for the 6 months ended June 30, 2021.

Quarterly production increased significantly compared to Q2, 2020, when mining operations were temporarily suspended as mandated by the Mexican government to halt the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic from April 2020 to late May 2020.

Over the last 12 months, EXK stock rose by 114.94%. The one-year Endeavour Silver Corp. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -25.5. The average equity rating for EXK stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $879.87 million, with 159.67 million shares outstanding and 158.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.98M shares, EXK stock reached a trading volume of 2139144 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXK shares is $4.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXK stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CIBC have made an estimate for Endeavour Silver Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Endeavour Silver Corp. stock. On November 22, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for EXK shares from 3.25 to 3.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Endeavour Silver Corp. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for EXK in the course of the last twelve months was 87.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.50.

EXK Stock Performance Analysis:

Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.33. With this latest performance, EXK shares dropped by -25.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 114.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.31 for Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.51, while it was recorded at 5.75 for the last single week of trading, and 5.08 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Endeavour Silver Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.37 and a Gross Margin at +11.49. Endeavour Silver Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.84.

Return on Total Capital for EXK is now 2.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.77. Additionally, EXK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] managed to generate an average of $1,394 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.Endeavour Silver Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $219 million, or 26.40% of EXK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXK stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 17,456,771, which is approximately 83.406% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC, holding 4,135,941 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.2 million in EXK stocks shares; and JUPITER ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD, currently with $21.39 million in EXK stock with ownership of nearly 3.385% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Endeavour Silver Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 56 institutional holders increased their position in Endeavour Silver Corp. [NYSE:EXK] by around 13,277,693 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 4,448,014 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 21,278,410 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 39,004,117 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXK stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,220,371 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 961,999 shares during the same period.