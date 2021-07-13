C3.ai Inc. [AI] Stock trading around $57.51 per share: What’s Next?

C3.ai Inc. [NYSE: AI] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.84% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.99%. The company report on July 12, 2021 that IDC MarketScape Names C3 AI a Leader of Solutions for Industrial Platforms and Applications in Energy.

C3 AI, the Enterprise AI application software company, announced it has been identified as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Industrial IoT Platforms and Applications in Energy 2021 Vendor Assessment (Doc # US47956121, June 2021). The IDC MarketScape positioned C3 AI in the Leaders Category for its cohesive platform for data, strong industry expertise, and enterprise AI capabilities.

C3 AI is the leader in enterprise AI, with offerings that include the C3 AI® Suite, a powerful end-to-end enterprise AI platform that companies and organizations can utilize for any enterprise value chain in any industry; C3 AI Ex Machina, a no-code solution that anyone can use to generate actionable enterprise AI insights; and an extensive and growing portfolio of pre-built enterprise AI applications. C3 AI’s solutions integrate with existing data storage, tool, and infrastructure investments while operating in a private, hybrid, or multi-cloud environment. With customer needs at the forefront, C3 AI streamlines and expedites the integration and deployment process for a broad range of companies seeking new enterprise AI-driven solutions.

The one-year C3.ai Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 40.95. The average equity rating for AI stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.88 billion, with 110.89 million shares outstanding and 76.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.65M shares, AI stock reached a trading volume of 2790317 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on C3.ai Inc. [AI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AI shares is $97.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AI stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for C3.ai Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2021, representing the official price target for C3.ai Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $166, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on AI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for C3.ai Inc. is set at 3.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for AI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 32.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.70.

AI Stock Performance Analysis:

C3.ai Inc. [AI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.99. With this latest performance, AI shares dropped by -0.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.96% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.39 for C3.ai Inc. [AI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.14, while it was recorded at 58.72 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into C3.ai Inc. Fundamentals:

C3.ai Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.40 and a Current Ratio set at 9.40.

AI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for C3.ai Inc. go to -13.02%.

C3.ai Inc. [AI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,683 million, or 41.90% of AI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AI stocks are: TPG GROUP HOLDINGS (SBS) ADVISORS, INC. with ownership of 13,595,656, which is approximately -16.111% of the company’s market cap and around 13.40% of the total institutional ownership; BAKER HUGHES HOLDINGS LLC, holding 10,813,095 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $621.86 million in AI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $266.34 million in AI stock with ownership of nearly 4.703% of the company’s market capitalization.

162 institutional holders increased their position in C3.ai Inc. [NYSE:AI] by around 10,952,651 shares. Additionally, 78 investors decreased positions by around 6,957,234 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 28,751,354 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,661,239 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AI stock had 101 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,534,449 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 2,604,937 shares during the same period.