BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP] Revenue clocked in at $2.02 billion, up 41.75% YTD: What’s Next?

BGC Partners Inc. [NASDAQ: BGCP] closed the trading session at $5.67 on 07/12/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.495, while the highest price level was $5.68. The company report on July 6, 2021 that BGC Partners’ Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Announcement To Be Issued Prior To Market Open On Wednesday, August 4, 2021.

Conference call scheduled for the same day at 10:00 a.m. ET.

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: BGCP) (“BGC”), a leading global brokerage and financial technology company, announced the details regarding its second quarter 2021 financial results conference call. This call will take place on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 41.75 percent and weekly performance of -1.05 percent. The stock has been moved at 42.82 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -8.40 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -2.74 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.90M shares, BGCP reached to a volume of 1432607 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP]:

Raymond James have made an estimate for BGC Partners Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 27, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price from $12 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on July 29, 2015, representing the official price target for BGC Partners Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BGC Partners Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for BGCP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.53.

BGCP stock trade performance evaluation

BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.05. With this latest performance, BGCP shares dropped by -8.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 108.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BGCP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.38 for BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.74, while it was recorded at 5.56 for the last single week of trading, and 4.47 for the last 200 days.

BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.25 and a Gross Margin at +91.88. BGC Partners Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.38.

Return on Total Capital for BGCP is now 6.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.56. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 201.62. Additionally, BGCP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 154.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP] managed to generate an average of $9,782 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BGCP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BGC Partners Inc. go to 12.50%.

BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,239 million, or 64.90% of BGCP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BGCP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 29,176,085, which is approximately 4.458% of the company’s market cap and around 4.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 24,114,773 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $136.73 million in BGCP stocks shares; and ARCTIS GLOBAL LLC, currently with $101.68 million in BGCP stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BGC Partners Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 117 institutional holders increased their position in BGC Partners Inc. [NASDAQ:BGCP] by around 28,200,817 shares. Additionally, 80 investors decreased positions by around 14,590,863 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 175,805,652 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 218,597,332 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BGCP stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,700,748 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 8,496,563 shares during the same period.