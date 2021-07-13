American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] moved up 0.02: Why It’s Important

American Electric Power Company Inc. [NASDAQ: AEP] gained 0.02% on the last trading session, reaching $85.41 price per share at the time. The company report on June 29, 2021 that Las Vegas Strip Goes Solar: MGM Resorts Launches 100mw Solar Array, Delivering Up To 90% Of Daytime Power To 13 Las Vegas Resorts.

MGM Resorts’ Mega Solar Array is hospitality industry’s largest directly sourced renewable electricity project worldwide.

Company aims to source 100% renewable electricity in U.S. and 80% globally by 2030.

American Electric Power Company Inc. represents 499.75 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $42.64 billion with the latest information. AEP stock price has been found in the range of $84.78 to $85.465.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.79M shares, AEP reached a trading volume of 1642847 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEP shares is $97.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEP stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Edward Jones have made an estimate for American Electric Power Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 11, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 21, 2021, representing the official price target for American Electric Power Company Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $90 to $83, while Goldman kept a Sell rating on AEP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Electric Power Company Inc. is set at 1.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for AEP in the course of the last twelve months was 27.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

Trading performance analysis for AEP stock

American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.25. With this latest performance, AEP shares gained by 0.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.00 for American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 85.50, while it was recorded at 85.39 for the last single week of trading, and 84.49 for the last 200 days.

American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.00 and a Gross Margin at +28.68. American Electric Power Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.76.

Return on Total Capital for AEP is now 5.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.58. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 168.95. Additionally, AEP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 145.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] managed to generate an average of $131,060 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.American Electric Power Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Electric Power Company Inc. go to 6.20%.

An analysis of insider ownership at American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP]

There are presently around $31,592 million, or 75.00% of AEP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 41,121,623, which is approximately -6.944% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 37,957,221 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.24 billion in AEP stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $2.55 billion in AEP stock with ownership of nearly 8.42% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Electric Power Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 538 institutional holders increased their position in American Electric Power Company Inc. [NASDAQ:AEP] by around 27,244,328 shares. Additionally, 545 investors decreased positions by around 25,440,187 shares, while 215 investors held positions by with 317,203,473 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 369,887,988 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEP stock had 99 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,166,030 shares, while 121 institutional investors sold positions of 1,957,091 shares during the same period.