why Pinterest Inc. [PINS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $84.31

Pinterest Inc. [NYSE: PINS] closed the trading session at $76.99 on 07/09/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $74.32, while the highest price level was $77.15. The company report on July 8, 2021 that Pinterest to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results.

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) will release financial results and a letter to shareholders for the second quarter 2021 on Thursday, July 29, 2021 after market close. The company will host a Q&A conference call to discuss these results at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) on the same day.

A live webcast of the conference call and related earnings release materials can be accessed on Pinterest’s Investor Relations website at investor.pinterestinc.com. A replay of the webcast will be available through the same link following the conference call.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 16.83 percent and weekly performance of -3.59 percent. The stock has been moved at 7.86 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 16.44 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -9.98 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 12.24M shares, PINS reached to a volume of 7143387 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Pinterest Inc. [PINS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PINS shares is $84.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PINS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Pinterest Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $94 to $78. The new note on the price target was released on March 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Pinterest Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $70 to $85, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on PINS stock. On February 05, 2021, analysts increased their price target for PINS shares from 85 to 107.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pinterest Inc. is set at 2.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for PINS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 25.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for PINS in the course of the last twelve months was 209.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 11.80.

PINS stock trade performance evaluation

Pinterest Inc. [PINS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.59. With this latest performance, PINS shares gained by 16.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 180.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PINS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.80 for Pinterest Inc. [PINS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.39, while it was recorded at 78.04 for the last single week of trading, and 67.40 for the last 200 days.

Pinterest Inc. [PINS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pinterest Inc. [PINS] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.42 and a Gross Margin at +73.41. Pinterest Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.58.

Return on Total Capital for PINS is now -6.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.61. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pinterest Inc. [PINS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.16. Additionally, PINS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pinterest Inc. [PINS] managed to generate an average of -$50,422 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.Pinterest Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.80 and a Current Ratio set at 11.80.

Pinterest Inc. [PINS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $31,105 million, or 74.90% of PINS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PINS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 38,851,060, which is approximately -12.711% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 30,707,971 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.36 billion in PINS stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $2.14 billion in PINS stock with ownership of nearly 34.995% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pinterest Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 493 institutional holders increased their position in Pinterest Inc. [NYSE:PINS] by around 81,777,345 shares. Additionally, 368 investors decreased positions by around 69,120,560 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 253,117,791 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 404,015,696 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PINS stock had 179 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,508,940 shares, while 117 institutional investors sold positions of 10,070,104 shares during the same period.