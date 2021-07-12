why Coty Inc. [COTY] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $10.28

Coty Inc. [NYSE: COTY] jumped around 0.16 points on Friday, while shares priced at $8.90 at the close of the session, up 1.83%. The company report on July 12, 2021 that Coty Reinvents Fragrance Sampling for a New Era.

Coty to roll-out a touch-less fragrance tester to retailers globally within the next 12 months.

The smart device offers retailers access to usage data to optimize product positioning and customer experience.

Coty Inc. stock is now 26.78% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. COTY Stock saw the intraday high of $9.00 and lowest of $8.77 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 10.49, which means current price is +43.55% above from all time high which was touched on 04/30/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.97M shares, COTY reached a trading volume of 4760059 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Coty Inc. [COTY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COTY shares is $10.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COTY stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Coty Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $4 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on December 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Coty Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $4.50 to $10, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on COTY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coty Inc. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for COTY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.42.

How has COTY stock performed recently?

Coty Inc. [COTY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.40. With this latest performance, COTY shares gained by 1.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 117.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COTY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.57 for Coty Inc. [COTY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.04, while it was recorded at 8.77 for the last single week of trading, and 7.19 for the last 200 days.

Coty Inc. [COTY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coty Inc. [COTY] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.20 and a Gross Margin at +53.15. Coty Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23.19.

Return on Total Capital for COTY is now -3.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.12. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Coty Inc. [COTY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 306.82. Additionally, COTY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 75.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 297.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 73.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Coty Inc. [COTY] managed to generate an average of -$59,907 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Coty Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for Coty Inc. [COTY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COTY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Coty Inc. go to -5.90%.

Insider trade positions for Coty Inc. [COTY]

There are presently around $1,802 million, or 49.70% of COTY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COTY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 34,154,408, which is approximately 7.643% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 27,615,792 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $245.78 million in COTY stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $88.79 million in COTY stock with ownership of nearly 29.311% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Coty Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 138 institutional holders increased their position in Coty Inc. [NYSE:COTY] by around 46,530,691 shares. Additionally, 135 investors decreased positions by around 31,617,164 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 124,333,098 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 202,480,953 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COTY stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,214,841 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 8,389,948 shares during the same period.