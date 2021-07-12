VEON Ltd. [VEON] Revenue clocked in at $7.87 billion, up 25.83% YTD: What’s Next?

VEON Ltd. [NASDAQ: VEON] loss 0.00% on the last trading session, reaching $1.90 price per share at the time. The company report on July 1, 2021 that VEON announces the exercise of its put option to sell its stake in Djezzy.

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) (Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a leading global provider of connectivity and internet services, announces that it has exercised its put option to sell the entirety of its 45.57% stake in its Algerian subsidiary, Omnium Telecom Algérie SpA to the Algerian National Investment Fund, Fonds National d’Investissement (FNI). Omnium owns Algerian mobile network operator, Djezzy.

The exercise of the option initiates a process under which a third-party valuation is undertaken to determine the fair market value at which the transfer shall take place. This important step will further streamline VEON’s operations, allowing for an improved focus on our core markets.

VEON Ltd. represents 1.75 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.29 billion with the latest information. VEON stock price has been found in the range of $1.885 to $1.94.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.97M shares, VEON reached a trading volume of 5981123 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about VEON Ltd. [VEON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VEON shares is $2.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VEON stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for VEON Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2021, representing the official price target for VEON Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VEON Ltd. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for VEON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for VEON in the course of the last twelve months was 6.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for VEON stock

VEON Ltd. [VEON] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.40. With this latest performance, VEON shares gained by 9.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VEON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.23 for VEON Ltd. [VEON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7954, while it was recorded at 1.9640 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6438 for the last 200 days.

VEON Ltd. [VEON]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VEON Ltd. [VEON] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.17 and a Gross Margin at +52.27. VEON Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.37.

Return on Total Capital for VEON is now 13.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.99. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -49.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, VEON Ltd. [VEON] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6,169.33. Additionally, VEON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 98.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 69.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5,418.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 86.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, VEON Ltd. [VEON] managed to generate an average of -$7,015 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.VEON Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at VEON Ltd. [VEON]

There are presently around $644 million, or 26.40% of VEON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VEON stocks are: EXOR CAPITAL LLP with ownership of 74,053,196, which is approximately 11.603% of the company’s market cap and around 39.60% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 47,727,160 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $90.68 million in VEON stocks shares; and TT INTERNATIONAL, currently with $71.81 million in VEON stock with ownership of nearly -12.814% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VEON Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 58 institutional holders increased their position in VEON Ltd. [NASDAQ:VEON] by around 52,759,343 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 26,473,405 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 259,795,541 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 339,028,289 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VEON stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,400,824 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 3,996,610 shares during the same period.