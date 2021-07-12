UBS slashes price target on Centennial Resource Development Inc. [CDEV] – find out why.

Centennial Resource Development Inc. [NASDAQ: CDEV] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.10% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.28%. The company report on June 8, 2021 that Centennial Resource Development to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (“Centennial” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CDEV) announced that Sean R. Smith, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the RBC Capital Markets Global Energy, Power & Infrastructure Conference to be held virtually on June 9, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern. Mr. Smith is also scheduled to present at the J.P. Morgan Energy, Power & Renewables Conference to be held virtually on June 23, 2021 at 3:40 p.m. Eastern. The live webcasts for both conferences will be available on Centennial’s website at www.cdevinc.com under the Investor Relations tab.

About Centennial Resource Development, Inc.

Over the last 12 months, CDEV stock rose by 790.57%. The one-year Centennial Resource Development Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -20.28. The average equity rating for CDEV stock is currently 3.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.87 billion, with 278.94 million shares outstanding and 182.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.47M shares, CDEV stock reached a trading volume of 5999893 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Centennial Resource Development Inc. [CDEV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CDEV shares is $5.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CDEV stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Centennial Resource Development Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 30, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Centennial Resource Development Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Centennial Resource Development Inc. is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for CDEV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for CDEV in the course of the last twelve months was 13.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

CDEV Stock Performance Analysis:

Centennial Resource Development Inc. [CDEV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.28. With this latest performance, CDEV shares gained by 6.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 242.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 790.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CDEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.60 for Centennial Resource Development Inc. [CDEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.73, while it was recorded at 6.71 for the last single week of trading, and 3.25 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Centennial Resource Development Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Centennial Resource Development Inc. [CDEV] shares currently have an operating margin of -15.39 and a Gross Margin at -2.84. Centennial Resource Development Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -117.64.

Return on Total Capital for CDEV is now -2.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.09. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Centennial Resource Development Inc. [CDEV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 41.18. Additionally, CDEV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 41.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Centennial Resource Development Inc. [CDEV] managed to generate an average of -$4,522,099 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.Centennial Resource Development Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Centennial Resource Development Inc. [CDEV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,186 million, or 63.80% of CDEV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CDEV stocks are: RIVERSTONE HOLDINGS LLC with ownership of 83,459,210, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,147,019 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $69.2 million in CDEV stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $43.66 million in CDEV stock with ownership of nearly 3043.2% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Centennial Resource Development Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 93 institutional holders increased their position in Centennial Resource Development Inc. [NASDAQ:CDEV] by around 35,933,389 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 23,289,600 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 114,714,843 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 173,937,832 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CDEV stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,363,370 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 4,284,414 shares during the same period.