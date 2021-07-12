The Gap Inc. [GPS] stock Reiterated by Wells Fargo analyst, price target now $45

The Gap Inc. [NYSE: GPS] gained 4.69% on the last trading session, reaching $32.34 price per share at the time. The company report on June 29, 2021 that Gap Inc. Highlights Action and Progress Toward Driving Systemic Change With the Release of Its First Equality & Belonging Report.

Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS) has released its first stand–alone Equality & Belonging (E&B) report, which summarizes developments, actions, and progress toward driving systemic change and its commitment to Create for All, with All.

The Gap Inc. represents 376.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $11.66 billion with the latest information. GPS stock price has been found in the range of $31.59 to $32.52.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.15M shares, GPS reached a trading volume of 4988237 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Gap Inc. [GPS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GPS shares is $36.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GPS stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for The Gap Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $35 to $38. The new note on the price target was released on May 28, 2021, representing the official price target for The Gap Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $27 to $35, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Market Perform rating on GPS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Gap Inc. is set at 1.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for GPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for GPS in the course of the last twelve months was 11.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for GPS stock

The Gap Inc. [GPS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.52. With this latest performance, GPS shares gained by 2.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 174.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.25 for The Gap Inc. [GPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.18, while it was recorded at 32.06 for the last single week of trading, and 26.17 for the last 200 days.

The Gap Inc. [GPS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Gap Inc. [GPS] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.25 and a Gross Margin at +34.00. The Gap Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.82.

Return on Total Capital for GPS is now -2.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.81. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Gap Inc. [GPS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 293.19. Additionally, GPS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 261.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Gap Inc. [GPS] managed to generate an average of -$5,684 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 40.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.01.The Gap Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

The Gap Inc. [GPS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Gap Inc. go to 4.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Gap Inc. [GPS]

There are presently around $6,468 million, or 54.70% of GPS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GPS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 26,508,356, which is approximately 1.47% of the company’s market cap and around 8.90% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 24,299,762 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $785.85 million in GPS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $516.56 million in GPS stock with ownership of nearly 29.937% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Gap Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 186 institutional holders increased their position in The Gap Inc. [NYSE:GPS] by around 43,791,068 shares. Additionally, 235 investors decreased positions by around 40,497,509 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 115,725,051 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 200,013,628 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GPS stock had 88 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,965,032 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 18,130,641 shares during the same period.