The AES Corporation [AES] moved up 0.94: Why It’s Important

The AES Corporation [NYSE: AES] traded at a high on 07/09/21, posting a 0.94 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $25.73. The company report on July 7, 2021 that AES Announces More Than 1 GW of Coal Retirements in Chile.

Action Demonstrates Continued Progress in Company’s Overall Decarbonization Plan and Commitment to Chile’s Responsible Green Energy Transition.

The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) signed an agreement with the Government of Chile, represented by Chile’s President Sebastián Piñera, together with Minister of Mines and Energy Juan Carlos Jobet and Minister of the Environment Carolina Schmidt, allowing for the closure of 1,097 MW of coal generation as soon as 2025. Signed at the Moneda Palace in Santiago, this agreement represents the single largest coal retirement announcement by any power company in Chile to date and includes roughly 20% of the country’s installed coal capacity. Under the terms of the voluntary retirement plan, AES will retire the units as soon as January 2025, subject to the requirements of the power grid.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6057116 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The AES Corporation stands at 1.96% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.06%.

The market cap for AES stock reached $16.98 billion, with 666.00 million shares outstanding and 664.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.09M shares, AES reached a trading volume of 6057116 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The AES Corporation [AES]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AES shares is $29.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AES stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for The AES Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Positive, with their previous recommendation back on June 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Seaport Global Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 20, 2020, representing the official price target for The AES Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $22 to $18, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Outperform rating on AES stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The AES Corporation is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for AES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for AES in the course of the last twelve months was 51.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has AES stock performed recently?

The AES Corporation [AES] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.28. With this latest performance, AES shares gained by 2.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 84.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.15 for The AES Corporation [AES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.75, while it was recorded at 25.87 for the last single week of trading, and 24.40 for the last 200 days.

The AES Corporation [AES]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The AES Corporation [AES] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.18 and a Gross Margin at +27.89. The AES Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.45.

Return on Total Capital for AES is now 9.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.19. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The AES Corporation [AES] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 575.90. Additionally, AES Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 85.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 711.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 79.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The AES Corporation [AES] managed to generate an average of $5,244 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.The AES Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for The AES Corporation [AES]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AES. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The AES Corporation go to 8.15%.

Insider trade positions for The AES Corporation [AES]

There are presently around $16,033 million, or 99.20% of AES stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AES stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 83,014,447, which is approximately -0.203% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 59,548,865 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.53 billion in AES stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $1.37 billion in AES stock with ownership of nearly -33.568% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The AES Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 275 institutional holders increased their position in The AES Corporation [NYSE:AES] by around 72,224,816 shares. Additionally, 288 investors decreased positions by around 67,082,030 shares, while 78 investors held positions by with 483,808,890 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 623,115,736 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AES stock had 90 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,521,202 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 7,063,898 shares during the same period.