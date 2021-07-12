Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson [publ] [ERIC] Revenue clocked in at $27.04 billion, up 8.87% YTD: What’s Next?

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) [NASDAQ: ERIC] gained 0.54% or 0.07 points to close at $13.01 with a heavy trading volume of 4971414 shares. The company report on July 8, 2021 that Ericsson and MIT enter into collaboration agreements to research next generation of mobile networks.

– Ericsson and MIT to collaborate on two major research projects on the design of state-of-the-art hardware that could one day power next generation 5G and 6G mobile networks.

– Lithionics-based device research to enable neuromorphic computing, promising exponentially more energy efficient AI-algorithms than available.

It opened the trading session at $12.99, the shares rose to $13.05 and dropped to $12.98, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ERIC points out that the company has recorded 8.42% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -40.5% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.07M shares, ERIC reached to a volume of 4971414 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ERIC shares is $16.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ERIC stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on June 24, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for ERIC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for ERIC in the course of the last twelve months was 21.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) [ERIC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.04. With this latest performance, ERIC shares dropped by -0.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ERIC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.05 for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) [ERIC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.15, while it was recorded at 12.95 for the last single week of trading, and 12.56 for the last 200 days.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson [publ] [ERIC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) [ERIC] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.71 and a Gross Margin at +40.64. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.52.

Return on Total Capital for ERIC is now 23.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) [ERIC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 45.53. Additionally, ERIC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 33.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) [ERIC] managed to generate an average of $173,401 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) [ERIC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ERIC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) go to 16.22%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson [publ] [ERIC]

There are presently around $3,630 million, or 9.70% of ERIC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ERIC stocks are: PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with ownership of 112,881,472, which is approximately -6.955% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 28,020,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $364.54 million in ERIC stocks shares; and NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC, currently with $205.08 million in ERIC stock with ownership of nearly -14.099% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 211 institutional holders increased their position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) [NASDAQ:ERIC] by around 24,252,327 shares. Additionally, 138 investors decreased positions by around 32,081,321 shares, while 64 investors held positions by with 222,699,778 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 279,033,426 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ERIC stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,505,800 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 3,880,150 shares during the same period.