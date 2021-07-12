Taglich Brothers lifts Cemtrex Inc. [CETX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Cemtrex Inc. [NASDAQ: CETX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 13.74% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.20%. The company report on June 24, 2021 that Cemtrex Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

– Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX, CETXP, CETXW), a technology company driving innovation in Internet of Things (IoT), security, machine vision & artificial intelligence, and augmented & virtual reality, has reported its financial and operational results for the second quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Over the last 12 months, CETX stock dropped by -3.25%. The average equity rating for CETX stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $24.50 million, with 18.56 million shares outstanding and 16.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 439.14K shares, CETX stock reached a trading volume of 5695247 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Cemtrex Inc. [CETX]:

Taglich Brothers have made an estimate for Cemtrex Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2017.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cemtrex Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for CETX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.98.

CETX Stock Performance Analysis:

Cemtrex Inc. [CETX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.20. With this latest performance, CETX shares dropped by -8.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CETX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.48 for Cemtrex Inc. [CETX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4492, while it was recorded at 1.3840 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5211 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cemtrex Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cemtrex Inc. [CETX] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.27 and a Gross Margin at +44.50. Cemtrex Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.96.

Return on Total Capital for CETX is now -9.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -25.52. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.12, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cemtrex Inc. [CETX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 71.95. Additionally, CETX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 46.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cemtrex Inc. [CETX] managed to generate an average of -$31,023 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.80.Cemtrex Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Cemtrex Inc. [CETX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2 million, or 11.40% of CETX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CETX stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 684,743, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 9.75% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 597,397 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.89 million in CETX stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.23 million in CETX stock with ownership of nearly 354.528% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cemtrex Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in Cemtrex Inc. [NASDAQ:CETX] by around 1,470,197 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 135,886 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 32,287 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,638,370 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CETX stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 867,110 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 135,886 shares during the same period.