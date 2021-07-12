Sonim Technologies Inc. [SONM] Revenue clocked in at $63.50 million, down -38.40% YTD: What’s Next?

Sonim Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: SONM] traded at a high on 07/09/21, posting a 0.52 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.45. The company report on June 30, 2021 that Sonim Introduces the RT80 Rugged Tablet.

Affordable Enterprise Android Tablet Joins Sonim’s Rugged Mobility Solutions.

Sonim Technologies (Nasdaq: SONM) announced the launch of the RT80 fully-rugged tablet designed specifically for the needs of industrial, field service and public safety workers in demanding work environments. The RT80 features a glove-friendly and sunlight-readable 8-inch screen as well as high-capacity battery for multi-shift performance.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6878119 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Sonim Technologies Inc. stands at 6.78% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.78%.

The market cap for SONM stock reached $29.70 million, with 66.32 million shares outstanding and 62.85 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.32M shares, SONM reached a trading volume of 6878119 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sonim Technologies Inc. [SONM]?

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Sonim Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 31, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 18, 2019, representing the official price target for Sonim Technologies Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sonim Technologies Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for SONM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21.

How has SONM stock performed recently?

Sonim Technologies Inc. [SONM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.85. With this latest performance, SONM shares dropped by -31.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SONM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.69 for Sonim Technologies Inc. [SONM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5492, while it was recorded at 0.4704 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7209 for the last 200 days.

Sonim Technologies Inc. [SONM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sonim Technologies Inc. [SONM] shares currently have an operating margin of -33.05 and a Gross Margin at +23.93. Sonim Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -46.77.

Return on Total Capital for SONM is now -65.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -109.88. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -110.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -56.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sonim Technologies Inc. [SONM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.27. Additionally, SONM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sonim Technologies Inc. [SONM] managed to generate an average of -$94,423 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.21.Sonim Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for Sonim Technologies Inc. [SONM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SONM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sonim Technologies Inc. go to 25.00%.

Insider trade positions for Sonim Technologies Inc. [SONM]

There are presently around $11 million, or 50.50% of SONM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SONM stocks are: B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC. with ownership of 10,439,577, which is approximately -11.676% of the company’s market cap and around 3.50% of the total institutional ownership; EQUITEC PROPRIETARY MARKETS, LLC, holding 3,559,345 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.59 million in SONM stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $1.03 million in SONM stock with ownership of nearly 80.674% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sonim Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in Sonim Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:SONM] by around 5,279,128 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 6,520,727 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 12,884,617 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,684,472 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SONM stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 233,128 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 3,879,754 shares during the same period.