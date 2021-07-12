Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT] Revenue clocked in at $32.90 million, up 93.23% YTD: What’s Next?

Riot Blockchain Inc. [NASDAQ: RIOT] price plunged by -2.64 percent to reach at -$0.89. The company report on July 9, 2021 that Riot Blockchain Announces June Production and Operations Updates.

Riot produces 243 Bitcoins in June 2021.

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) (“Riot”, “Riot Blockchain” or the “Company”), one of the leading Nasdaq-listed Bitcoin mining companies in the United States, announces its June production and operations updates, including its unaudited Bitcoin (“BTC“) production for June 2021 and its miner deployment status.

A sum of 5747944 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 18.16M shares. Riot Blockchain Inc. shares reached a high of $34.49 and dropped to a low of $32.6524 until finishing in the latest session at $32.83.

The one-year RIOT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 29.7. The average equity rating for RIOT stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RIOT shares is $46.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RIOT stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for Riot Blockchain Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Riot Blockchain Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Riot Blockchain Inc. is set at 2.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIOT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 86.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.19.

RIOT Stock Performance Analysis:

Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.33. With this latest performance, RIOT shares gained by 4.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1302.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIOT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.10 for Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.53, while it was recorded at 34.73 for the last single week of trading, and 26.87 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Riot Blockchain Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT] shares currently have an operating margin of -73.79 and a Gross Margin at +11.06. Riot Blockchain Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -104.91.

Return on Total Capital for RIOT is now -5.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.36. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT] managed to generate an average of -$1,584,250 per employee.Riot Blockchain Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 37.20 and a Current Ratio set at 37.20.

RIOT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RIOT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Riot Blockchain Inc. go to 20.00%.

Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $615 million, or 22.90% of RIOT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RIOT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,208,559, which is approximately 58.244% of the company’s market cap and around 14.70% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 2,427,184 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $79.68 million in RIOT stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $49.5 million in RIOT stock with ownership of nearly 95.444% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Riot Blockchain Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 122 institutional holders increased their position in Riot Blockchain Inc. [NASDAQ:RIOT] by around 6,554,847 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 3,736,617 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 8,443,883 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,735,347 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RIOT stock had 86 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,556,204 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 742,183 shares during the same period.