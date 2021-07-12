Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN] is 23.72% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Nuance Communications Inc. [NASDAQ: NUAN] plunged by $0.0 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $54.61 during the day while it closed the day at $54.55. The company report on July 8, 2021 that Nuance Issues 2021 ESG Report and Meaningfully Advances Strategic Initiatives.

Executes on long-term strategy with notable achievements in corporate governance, data privacy, compliance, security, and ongoing support for employees, customers, and communities.

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) announced that it has released its 2021 ESG Report detailing progress against its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) sustainability strategy and programs that underscore the company’s ongoing commitment to creating value and making a positive and lasting impact for its employees, customers, shareholders, and communities. This is the second year the company has issued an ESG report.

Nuance Communications Inc. stock has also loss -0.02% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NUAN stock has inclined by 19.68% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 18.46% and gained 23.72% year-on date.

The market cap for NUAN stock reached $15.61 billion, with 285.28 million shares outstanding and 284.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.67M shares, NUAN reached a trading volume of 4611693 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NUAN shares is $57.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NUAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Nuance Communications Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Nuance Communications Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $31, while SVB Leerink analysts kept a Outperform rating on NUAN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nuance Communications Inc. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for NUAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for NUAN in the course of the last twelve months was 78.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

NUAN stock trade performance evaluation

Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.02. With this latest performance, NUAN shares dropped by -0.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 112.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NUAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.05 for Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.77, while it was recorded at 54.62 for the last single week of trading, and 45.37 for the last 200 days.

Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.00 and a Gross Margin at +53.35. Nuance Communications Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.95.

Return on Total Capital for NUAN is now 3.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.09. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 146.21. Additionally, NUAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 105.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN] managed to generate an average of $4,054 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Nuance Communications Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NUAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nuance Communications Inc. go to 5.20%.

Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $16,433 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NUAN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,883,625, which is approximately 1.858% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 19,145,389 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.04 billion in NUAN stocks shares; and CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC, currently with $819.54 million in NUAN stock with ownership of nearly 1.658% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nuance Communications Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 214 institutional holders increased their position in Nuance Communications Inc. [NASDAQ:NUAN] by around 40,641,493 shares. Additionally, 200 investors decreased positions by around 33,359,428 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 227,237,283 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 301,238,204 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NUAN stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,413,197 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 5,901,153 shares during the same period.