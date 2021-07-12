Market cap of Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST] reaches 11.73B – now what?

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NASDAQ: HST] traded at a high on 07/09/21, posting a 3.01 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $17.11. The company report on July 6, 2021 that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Acquires Baker’s Cay Resort Key Largo for $200 Million.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: HST), the nation’s largest lodging real estate investment trust (the “Company”), announced that it has acquired the fee simple interest in the 200-room Baker’s Cay Resort Key Largo, Curio Collection for approximately $200 million in cash. The purchase price represents an estimated 6.2% capitalization rate and a 14.5x EBITDA multiple based on 2021 property forecasts.(1).

James F. Risoleo, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are pleased to announce the off-market acquisition of our first hotel in the Florida Keys which we believe will improve the EBITDA growth profile of our portfolio. After a complete $63 million renovation and repositioning in 2019, Baker’s Cay shows like a new resort. Additionally, the Florida Keys market benefits from excellent supply-demand dynamics owing in part to strict development ordinances which have led to the highest 2019 upper-upscale RevPAR of any market in the US. We expect this resort to deliver over $300 of RevPAR and $69,000 of EBITDA per key(1) in 2021, ranking eighth on both metrics in Host’s 2019 pro forma portfolio.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6401325 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. stands at 3.63% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.88%.

The market cap for HST stock reached $11.73 billion, with 705.60 million shares outstanding and 697.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.96M shares, HST reached a trading volume of 6401325 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HST shares is $18.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HST stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CapitalOne have made an estimate for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 17, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on HST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for HST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.12.

How has HST stock performed recently?

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.21. With this latest performance, HST shares dropped by -3.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 62.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.09 for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.37, while it was recorded at 16.86 for the last single week of trading, and 15.22 for the last 200 days.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST] shares currently have an operating margin of -58.83 and a Gross Margin at -53.33. Host Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -45.19.

Return on Total Capital for HST is now -7.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.06. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 97.31. Additionally, HST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 97.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST] managed to generate an average of -$4,490,798 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 38.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.

Earnings analysis for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. go to 28.40%.

Insider trade positions for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST]

There are presently around $11,749 million, or 98.80% of HST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 112,188,070, which is approximately 1.476% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 79,232,476 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.36 billion in HST stocks shares; and COHEN & STEERS, INC., currently with $1.25 billion in HST stock with ownership of nearly 64.44% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 245 institutional holders increased their position in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NASDAQ:HST] by around 73,464,349 shares. Additionally, 226 investors decreased positions by around 88,721,570 shares, while 81 investors held positions by with 524,474,498 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 686,660,417 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HST stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,360,456 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 30,472,351 shares during the same period.