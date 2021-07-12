Market cap of DT Midstream Inc. [DTM] reaches 3.85B – now what?

DT Midstream Inc. [NYSE: DTM] jumped around 0.48 points on Friday, while shares priced at $40.18 at the close of the session, up 1.21%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.28M shares, DTM reached a trading volume of 4879146 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about DT Midstream Inc. [DTM]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for DT Midstream Inc. is set at 1.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for DTM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.92.

How has DTM stock performed recently?

DT Midstream Inc. [DTM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.38.

DT Midstream Inc. [DTM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

DT Midstream Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Insider trade positions for DT Midstream Inc. [DTM]

294 institutional holders increased their position in DT Midstream Inc. [NYSE:DTM] by around 4,922,221 shares. Additionally, 303 investors decreased positions by around 3,517,795 shares, while 137 investors held positions by with 63,586,678 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 72,026,694 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DTM stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 245,014 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 540,793 shares during the same period.