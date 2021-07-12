Market Analysts see The Kroger Co. [KR] falling to $31. Time to buy?

The Kroger Co. [NYSE: KR] price surged by 1.03 percent to reach at $0.39. The company report on July 2, 2021 that Kroger Collaborates with KNAPP to Modernize and Expand Great Lakes Distribution Center.

The Kroger Co., (NYSE: KR) America’s largest grocery retailer, and KNAPP, a global leader in intelligent automation and specialized software solutions, announced their agreement to deploy, expand, and enhance the capabilities and capacity of the retailer’s existing Great Lakes Distribution Center in Delaware, Ohio. The facility is currently being renovated to add modern state-of-the-art technology and is expected to be complete this summer.

The distribution center opened in 2003 and currently services 115 stores in central and northwest Ohio, as well as southeast Michigan and the Ohio River Valley region. During the renovation, the facility will expand by 130,000 square feet.

A sum of 5022298 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.88M shares. The Kroger Co. shares reached a high of $38.45 and dropped to a low of $37.85 until finishing in the latest session at $38.27.

The one-year KR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 0.21. The average equity rating for KR stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on The Kroger Co. [KR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KR shares is $38.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KR stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for The Kroger Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on May 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $40 to $28. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2021, representing the official price target for The Kroger Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $39, while Telsey Advisory Group analysts kept a Market Perform rating on KR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Kroger Co. is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for KR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.12.

KR Stock Performance Analysis:

The Kroger Co. [KR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.37. With this latest performance, KR shares dropped by -0.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.24 for The Kroger Co. [KR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.84, while it was recorded at 37.91 for the last single week of trading, and 34.80 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Kroger Co. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Kroger Co. [KR] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.29 and a Gross Margin at +21.25. The Kroger Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.93.

Return on Total Capital for KR is now 10.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Kroger Co. [KR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 214.99. Additionally, KR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 198.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Kroger Co. [KR] managed to generate an average of $5,497 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 76.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.66.The Kroger Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

KR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Kroger Co. go to 9.75%.

The Kroger Co. [KR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $24,212 million, or 87.00% of KR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 74,072,030, which is approximately 2.55% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 73,351,972 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.81 billion in KR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $1.95 billion in KR stock with ownership of nearly 52.264% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Kroger Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 420 institutional holders increased their position in The Kroger Co. [NYSE:KR] by around 50,020,098 shares. Additionally, 455 investors decreased positions by around 81,111,818 shares, while 117 investors held positions by with 501,542,595 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 632,674,511 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KR stock had 110 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,467,048 shares, while 94 institutional investors sold positions of 6,287,727 shares during the same period.