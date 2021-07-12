Market Analysts see QuantumScape Corporation [QS] gaining to $25. Time to buy?

QuantumScape Corporation [NYSE: QS] jumped around 0.26 points on Friday, while shares priced at $25.08 at the close of the session, up 1.05%. The company report on June 24, 2021 that QuantumScape to Join Russell 3000 Index and Russell 1000 Index.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS), a leader in the development of next generation solid-state lithium-metal batteries for use in electric vehicles, announced that it is set to join the broad-market Russell 3000 Index and Russell 1000 Index at the end of the 2021 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, effective after the U.S. markets open on June 28, 2021.

Membership in the U.S. all-cap Russell 3000 Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000 Index, as well as the appropriate growth and value-style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings, and style attributes.

QuantumScape Corporation stock is now -70.30% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. QS Stock saw the intraday high of $25.09 and lowest of $24.25 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 132.73, which means current price is +5.56% above from all time high which was touched on 01/06/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 12.57M shares, QS reached a trading volume of 7404449 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about QuantumScape Corporation [QS]?

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for QuantumScape Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2021, representing the official price target for QuantumScape Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $52, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Neutral rating on QS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for QuantumScape Corporation is set at 1.80 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.82.

How has QS stock performed recently?

QuantumScape Corporation [QS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.39. With this latest performance, QS shares dropped by -19.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.55% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.82 for QuantumScape Corporation [QS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.56, while it was recorded at 25.62 for the last single week of trading, and 39.19 for the last 200 days.

QuantumScape Corporation [QS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for QS is now -30.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -641.69. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -672.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -271.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, QuantumScape Corporation [QS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.54. Additionally, QS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, QuantumScape Corporation [QS] managed to generate an average of -$5,880,339 per employee.QuantumScape Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 72.20 and a Current Ratio set at 72.20.

Insider trade positions for QuantumScape Corporation [QS]

There are presently around $1,635 million, or 31.60% of QS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,108,858, which is approximately 1272.964% of the company’s market cap and around 28.90% of the total institutional ownership; BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE LELAND STANFORD JUNIOR UNIVERSITY, holding 7,794,742 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $195.49 million in QS stocks shares; and NORGES BANK, currently with $163.02 million in QS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in QuantumScape Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 232 institutional holders increased their position in QuantumScape Corporation [NYSE:QS] by around 34,805,718 shares. Additionally, 75 investors decreased positions by around 32,765,364 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 2,380,040 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 65,191,042 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QS stock had 155 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,006,339 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 8,051,020 shares during the same period.