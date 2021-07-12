Market Analysts see Mind Medicine [MindMed] Inc. [MNMD] gaining to $6. Time to buy?

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. [NASDAQ: MNMD] stock went on an upward path that rose over 7.32% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.62%. The company report on July 8, 2021 that MindMed Announces Partnership with Datavant, a Leading Health Data Connectivity Company.

– MindMed (Nasdaq: MNMD, NEO: MMED, DE: MMQ), a leading biotech company developing psychedelic-inspired therapies, and Datavant, Inc. (“Datavant”), a leader in helping healthcare organizations safely connect their data, announced a partnership through which MindMed will use Datavant’s privacy-protecting technology to link MindMed’s clinical trial data to external data from both clinical and real-world sources. MindMed plans to use Datavant’s linking technology across various stages of the drug lifecycle including discovery, clinical development, and commercialization.

Data linking will allow MindMed to create broad and detailed datasets to better understand the real-world treatment, service utilization, and healthcare experiences of patients with psychiatric and substance use disorders. This data, and the deeper understanding of both the relevant illness and the paths of care through which patients proceed, will help enhance MindMed’s clinical trial planning, execution, and preparation for commercialization of its novel molecules.

Over the last 12 months, MNMD stock rose by 947.62%. The one-year Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 36.0. The average equity rating for MNMD stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $796.65 million, with 226.32 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.90M shares, MNMD stock reached a trading volume of 5992593 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Mind Medicine [MindMed] Inc. [MNMD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MNMD shares is $5.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MNMD stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 28, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. is set at 0.24

MNMD Stock Performance Analysis:

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. [MNMD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.62. With this latest performance, MNMD shares dropped by 0.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 947.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MNMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.30 for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. [MNMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.45, while it was recorded at 3.37 for the last single week of trading, and 2.64 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Mind Medicine [MindMed] Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for MNMD is now -79.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -86.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -86.40, with Return on Assets sitting at -83.88.

Mind Medicine [MindMed] Inc. [MNMD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 0.78% of MNMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MNMD stocks are: TRU INDEPENDENCE LLC with ownership of 167,293, which is approximately 48.45% of the company’s market cap and around 5.72% of the total institutional ownership; GOFEN & GLOSSBERG LLC /IL/, holding 72,500 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.26 million in MNMD stocks shares; and FNY INVESTMENT ADVISERS, LLC, currently with $70000.0 in MNMD stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. [NASDAQ:MNMD] by around 93,600 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 3,249 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 175,444 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 272,293 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MNMD stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 31,000 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 1,000 shares during the same period.