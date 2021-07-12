Market Analysts see ConocoPhillips [COP] gaining to $85. Time to buy?

ConocoPhillips [NYSE: COP] surged by $0.92 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $60.46 during the day while it closed the day at $60.13. The company report on July 1, 2021 that ConocoPhillips to Hold Second-Quarter Earnings Conference Call on Tuesday, Aug. 3.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) will host a conference call webcast on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss second-quarter 2021 financial and operating results. The company’s financial and operating results will be released before the market opens on Aug. 3.

To access the webcast, visit ConocoPhillips’ Investor Relations site, www.conocophillips.com/investor, and click on the “Register” link in the Investor Presentations section. You should register at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the webcast. The event will be archived and available for replay later the same day. A transcript will be available on the Investor Relations site.

ConocoPhillips stock has also loss -4.37% of its value over the past 7 days. However, COP stock has inclined by 17.37% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 34.52% and gained 50.36% year-on date.

The market cap for COP stock reached $79.90 billion, with 1.35 billion shares outstanding and 1.35 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.54M shares, COP reached a trading volume of 6960658 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ConocoPhillips [COP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COP shares is $71.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COP stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for ConocoPhillips shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 07, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 05, 2021, representing the official price target for ConocoPhillips stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ConocoPhillips is set at 1.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for COP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.22.

COP stock trade performance evaluation

ConocoPhillips [COP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.37. With this latest performance, COP shares gained by 0.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 56.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.51 for ConocoPhillips [COP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.02, while it was recorded at 60.28 for the last single week of trading, and 47.20 for the last 200 days.

ConocoPhillips [COP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ConocoPhillips [COP] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.75 and a Gross Margin at -3.44. ConocoPhillips’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.39.

Return on Total Capital for COP is now -3.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.66. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ConocoPhillips [COP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 54.12. Additionally, COP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ConocoPhillips [COP] managed to generate an average of -$278,454 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.ConocoPhillips’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for ConocoPhillips [COP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ConocoPhillips go to -1.80%.

ConocoPhillips [COP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $63,183 million, or 79.10% of COP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 110,012,168, which is approximately -5.682% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 107,145,130 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.44 billion in COP stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $4.83 billion in COP stock with ownership of nearly 6.248% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ConocoPhillips stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 732 institutional holders increased their position in ConocoPhillips [NYSE:COP] by around 80,089,079 shares. Additionally, 726 investors decreased positions by around 110,524,332 shares, while 198 investors held positions by with 860,159,628 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,050,773,039 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COP stock had 194 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,925,129 shares, while 144 institutional investors sold positions of 26,465,137 shares during the same period.