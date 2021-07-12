Halliburton Company [HAL] moved up 3.56: Why It’s Important

Halliburton Company [NYSE: HAL] surged by $0.77 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $22.465 during the day while it closed the day at $22.38. The company report on July 8, 2021 that TechnipFMC and Halliburton’s Subsea Fiber Optic Solution Selected by OTC and ExxonMobil.

Technology enables digital transformation of offshore development project in Guyana.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) and Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) announced they received an OTC Spotlight on New Technology Award® (SONT) for their OdasseaTM Subsea Fiber Optic Solution, an advanced downhole fiber optic sensing system. ExxonMobil selected the solution for its Payara development project in Guyana. The award followed completion of front-end engineering and design studies and qualifications.

Halliburton Company stock has also loss -5.97% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HAL stock has inclined by 6.22% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 9.98% and gained 18.41% year-on date.

The market cap for HAL stock reached $19.23 billion, with 889.00 million shares outstanding and 886.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.64M shares, HAL reached a trading volume of 7612398 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Halliburton Company [HAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HAL shares is $23.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Halliburton Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $21 to $29. The new note on the price target was released on May 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Halliburton Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on HAL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Halliburton Company is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for HAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for HAL in the course of the last twelve months was 17.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

HAL stock trade performance evaluation

Halliburton Company [HAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.97. With this latest performance, HAL shares dropped by -7.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 89.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.37 for Halliburton Company [HAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.90, while it was recorded at 22.32 for the last single week of trading, and 19.40 for the last 200 days.

Halliburton Company [HAL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Halliburton Company [HAL] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.99 and a Gross Margin at +10.70. Halliburton Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.39.

Return on Total Capital for HAL is now 3.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.19. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -45.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Halliburton Company [HAL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 220.71. Additionally, HAL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 201.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Halliburton Company [HAL] managed to generate an average of -$73,625 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.Halliburton Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Halliburton Company [HAL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Halliburton Company go to 52.30%.

Halliburton Company [HAL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $15,519 million, or 78.80% of HAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 99,604,295, which is approximately -1.606% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 71,200,170 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.59 billion in HAL stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $1.36 billion in HAL stock with ownership of nearly -5.81% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Halliburton Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 285 institutional holders increased their position in Halliburton Company [NYSE:HAL] by around 64,050,950 shares. Additionally, 343 investors decreased positions by around 58,256,870 shares, while 123 investors held positions by with 571,122,680 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 693,430,500 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HAL stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,621,585 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 7,193,053 shares during the same period.