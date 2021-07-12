For Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP], Analyst sees a rise to $4. What next?

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [NASDAQ: TNXP] surged by $0.03 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $1.08 during the day while it closed the day at $1.07. The company report on June 28, 2021 that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Added to Russell 2000® and Russell 3000® Indexes.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: TNXP) (Tonix or the Company), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced that Tonix was added to the broad-market Russell 3000® index and the small-cap Russell 2000® Index, effective after the U.S. market opens, June 28, 2021, as part of the annual reconstitution of the Russell stock indexes.

“Tonix is pleased to be included in the Russell indexes which reflects our positive achievements and growth over the past year,” stated Seth Lederman, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Tonix. “These indexes are widely followed and we look forward to a broader awareness of our Company as a result of this inclusion.”.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. stock has also loss -4.46% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TNXP stock has declined by -9.32% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 35.79% and gained 58.52% year-on date.

The market cap for TNXP stock reached $342.40 million, with 330.54 million shares outstanding and 326.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.10M shares, TNXP reached a trading volume of 5726839 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on August 18, 2017, representing the official price target for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. stock. On February 17, 2016, analysts decreased their price target for TNXP shares from 18 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is set at 0.08 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.51.

TNXP stock trade performance evaluation

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.46. With this latest performance, TNXP shares dropped by -17.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 62.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TNXP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.34 for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1573, while it was recorded at 1.0600 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9895 for the last 200 days.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for TNXP is now -102.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -103.21. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -103.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -89.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.50. Additionally, TNXP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP] managed to generate an average of -$2,968,412 per employee.Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 28.70 and a Current Ratio set at 28.70.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $43 million, or 13.00% of TNXP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TNXP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,678,162, which is approximately 708.34% of the company’s market cap and around 0.07% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 8,454,364 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.05 million in TNXP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $8.13 million in TNXP stock with ownership of nearly 416.598% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 49 institutional holders increased their position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [NASDAQ:TNXP] by around 34,830,263 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 1,815,413 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 3,999,973 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,645,649 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TNXP stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,963,406 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 793,385 shares during the same period.