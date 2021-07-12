For Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON], Analyst sees a rise to $140. What next?

Peloton Interactive Inc. [NASDAQ: PTON] loss -5.01% on the last trading session, reaching $117.84 price per share at the time. The company report on June 29, 2021 that (PTON) Long-Term Investor Alert: Did You Acquire Peloton Before September 11, 2020? Should Management be Held Accountable for Investors Losses?.

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (“Peloton” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PTON) against certain of its current and former officers and directors.

Recently a class action lawsuit was filed in federal court against the Company on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Peloton from September 11, 2020 and May 5, 2021 (the “Class Period”).

Peloton Interactive Inc. represents 295.65 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $37.01 billion with the latest information. PTON stock price has been found in the range of $117.71 to $123.9799.

If compared to the average trading volume of 13.42M shares, PTON reached a trading volume of 6892147 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PTON shares is $131.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PTON stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Peloton Interactive Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $100 to $118. The new note on the price target was released on June 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Peloton Interactive Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $140, while Loop Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on PTON stock. On May 07, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for PTON shares from 150 to 120.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Peloton Interactive Inc. is set at 5.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for PTON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for PTON in the course of the last twelve months was 78.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

Trading performance analysis for PTON stock

Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.54. With this latest performance, PTON shares gained by 10.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 82.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PTON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.05 for Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 106.48, while it was recorded at 122.14 for the last single week of trading, and 119.53 for the last 200 days.

Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.12 and a Gross Margin at +44.72. Peloton Interactive Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.92.

Return on Total Capital for PTON is now -1.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.23. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.29. Additionally, PTON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 30.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] managed to generate an average of -$19,383 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 68.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.95.Peloton Interactive Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON]

There are presently around $24,822 million, or 78.10% of PTON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PTON stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,012,199, which is approximately 3.334% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 16,149,465 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.9 billion in PTON stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.79 billion in PTON stock with ownership of nearly 13.279% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Peloton Interactive Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 412 institutional holders increased their position in Peloton Interactive Inc. [NASDAQ:PTON] by around 34,192,711 shares. Additionally, 316 investors decreased positions by around 22,995,632 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 153,453,284 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 210,641,627 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PTON stock had 130 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,079,473 shares, while 128 institutional investors sold positions of 4,700,990 shares during the same period.