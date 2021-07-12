ChemoCentryx Inc. [CCXI] stock Upgrade by Stifel analyst, price target now $31

ChemoCentryx Inc. [NASDAQ: CCXI] jumped around 1.67 points on Friday, while shares priced at $16.77 at the close of the session, up 11.06%. The company report on July 8, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of ChemoCentryx, Inc. – CCXI.

Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (“ChemoCentryx” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CCXI). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether ChemoCentryx and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

ChemoCentryx Inc. stock is now -72.92% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CCXI Stock saw the intraday high of $17.1299 and lowest of $14.921 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 70.29, which means current price is +75.97% above from all time high which was touched on 02/09/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.15M shares, CCXI reached a trading volume of 6659675 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ChemoCentryx Inc. [CCXI]?

Stifel have made an estimate for ChemoCentryx Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 07, 2021, representing the official price target for ChemoCentryx Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $93 to $26, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on CCXI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ChemoCentryx Inc. is set at 1.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCXI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.99.

How has CCXI stock performed recently?

ChemoCentryx Inc. [CCXI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.05. With this latest performance, CCXI shares gained by 50.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -70.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCXI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.79 for ChemoCentryx Inc. [CCXI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.24, while it was recorded at 14.71 for the last single week of trading, and 46.59 for the last 200 days.

ChemoCentryx Inc. [CCXI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ChemoCentryx Inc. [CCXI] shares currently have an operating margin of -85.03. ChemoCentryx Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -85.31.

Return on Total Capital for CCXI is now -20.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -20.94. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.51, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ChemoCentryx Inc. [CCXI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 16.57. Additionally, CCXI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ChemoCentryx Inc. [CCXI] managed to generate an average of -$416,211 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 376.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.ChemoCentryx Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.10 and a Current Ratio set at 7.10.

Insider trade positions for ChemoCentryx Inc. [CCXI]

There are presently around $942 million, or 72.40% of CCXI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCXI stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 10,441,990, which is approximately 0.585% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 6,111,277 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $102.49 million in CCXI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $83.46 million in CCXI stock with ownership of nearly 3.578% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ChemoCentryx Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 84 institutional holders increased their position in ChemoCentryx Inc. [NASDAQ:CCXI] by around 4,742,312 shares. Additionally, 102 investors decreased positions by around 5,397,819 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 46,029,483 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 56,169,614 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCXI stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 980,045 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 1,121,524 shares during the same period.