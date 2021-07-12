Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] moved up 4.99: Why It’s Important

Airbnb Inc. [NASDAQ: ABNB] gained 4.99% or 7.11 points to close at $149.64 with a heavy trading volume of 7039685 shares. The company report on June 11, 2021 that Airbnb to Participate in Nasdaq’s 44th Investor Conference.

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) announced that Chief Financial Officer, Dave Stephenson, will speak at Nasdaq’s 44th Investor Conference on Thursday, June 17, 2021 beginning at 9:30am PT / 12:30pm ET. A live webcast of the session will be available to the public at https://kvgo.com/nasdaq/airbnb-inc-june-2021. A replay will be made available on the Investor Relations website at https://investors.airbnb.com for a year.

About AirbnbAirbnb was born in 2007 when two Hosts welcomed three guests to their San Francisco home, and has since grown to 4 million Hosts who have welcomed more than 900 million guest arrivals across over 220 countries and regions. Every day, Hosts offer unique stays and one-of-a-kind activities that make it possible for guests to experience the world in a more authentic, connected way. As the only platform offering hosted travel and the ability to live anywhere on a global scale, Airbnb has become a noun and a verb and most traffic to our platform remains organic. We will continue to invest in innovations that expand the travel market and lead the way in turning travel into a way of life.

It opened the trading session at $143.30, the shares rose to $150.26 and dropped to $143.30, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ABNB points out that the company has recorded -1.08% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -23.16% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 8.11M shares, ABNB reached to a volume of 7039685 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABNB shares is $172.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABNB stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Airbnb Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 27, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Airbnb Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $210, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on ABNB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Airbnb Inc. is set at 5.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABNB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 25.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 28.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABNB in the course of the last twelve months was 214.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.25. With this latest performance, ABNB shares gained by 3.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.08% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABNB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.33 for Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 147.86, while it was recorded at 146.90 for the last single week of trading.

Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] shares currently have an operating margin of -101.79 and a Gross Margin at +74.07. Airbnb Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -135.71.

Return on Total Capital for ABNB is now -85.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -115.29. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -437.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -48.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 79.71. Additionally, ABNB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 77.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] managed to generate an average of -$819,138 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Airbnb Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]

There are presently around $12,005 million, or 45.50% of ABNB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABNB stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 5,833,979, which is approximately 20.153% of the company’s market cap and around 7.20% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 3,671,047 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $549.34 million in ABNB stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $538.83 million in ABNB stock with ownership of nearly -37.587% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Airbnb Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 460 institutional holders increased their position in Airbnb Inc. [NASDAQ:ABNB] by around 25,262,044 shares. Additionally, 158 investors decreased positions by around 23,298,533 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 31,664,234 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 80,224,811 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABNB stock had 281 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,461,195 shares, while 93 institutional investors sold positions of 4,816,998 shares during the same period.