why Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. [SC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $36.13

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. [NYSE: SC] jumped around 0.05 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $40.48 at the close of the session, up 0.12%. The company report on July 3, 2021 that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. Receives Proposal For Remaining Shares from Santander Holdings USA, Inc.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SC) (“SC” or the “Company”), announced that it has received a non-binding proposal (the “Proposal”) from its majority shareholder, Santander Holdings USA, Inc. (“SHUSA”), to acquire all of the outstanding common shares of SC that are not currently owned by SHUSA. SHUSA has proposed a purchase price of $39.00 per share in cash, subject to the conditions set forth in the letter below to the SC Board of Directors.

Consistent with its fiduciary duties, the Board of Directors has formed an independent special committee, composed of William Rainer, William Muir and Robert McCarthy, and elected William Rainer as its chairperson, to consider the Proposal. The Special Committee has engaged Piper Sandler & Co. as its independent financial advisor and Covington & Burling LLP as independent legal counsel to assist in its evaluation of the Proposal.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. stock is now 85.35% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SC Stock saw the intraday high of $40.61 and lowest of $39.88 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 41.10, which means current price is +96.78% above from all time high which was touched on 07/02/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 832.77K shares, SC reached a trading volume of 2166348 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. [SC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SC shares is $36.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SC stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. is set at 1.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for SC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for SC in the course of the last twelve months was 2.54.

How has SC stock performed recently?

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. [SC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.45. With this latest performance, SC shares gained by 4.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 83.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 122.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.91 for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. [SC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.92, while it was recorded at 39.60 for the last single week of trading, and 27.08 for the last 200 days.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. [SC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. [SC] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.16 and a Gross Margin at +75.39. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.79.

Return on Total Capital for SC is now 5.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.06. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. [SC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 732.90. Additionally, SC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 87.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 80.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 699.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 84.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. [SC] managed to generate an average of $163,363 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.

Earnings analysis for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. [SC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. go to 7.37%.

Insider trade positions for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. [SC]

There are presently around $12,415 million, or 20.40% of SC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SC stocks are: BANCO SANTANDER, S.A. with ownership of 245,607,995, which is approximately 0.006% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 13,764,436 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $557.18 million in SC stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $254.74 million in SC stock with ownership of nearly -4.88% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 108 institutional holders increased their position in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. [NYSE:SC] by around 12,214,960 shares. Additionally, 77 investors decreased positions by around 16,230,095 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 278,239,232 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 306,684,287 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SC stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,907,076 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 12,452,658 shares during the same period.