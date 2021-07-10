Wall Street Analyst Initiated Taylor Morrison Home Corporation [TMHC]. What else is Wall St. saying

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation [NYSE: TMHC] loss -6.12% or -1.59 points to close at $24.40 with a heavy trading volume of 1728474 shares. The company report on July 1, 2021 that Taylor Morrison Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Conference Call And Webcast Scheduled.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (“Taylor Morrison”) (NYSE: TMHC), the nation’s fifth largest homebuilder, announced that it will release its second quarter 2021 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29, 2021. Taylor Morrison will hold a conference call to discuss its second quarter results the same day, at 8:30 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast, as well as an archive of the conference call, will be available on Taylor Morrison’s website at investors.taylormorrison.com.

It opened the trading session at $25.29, the shares rose to $25.35 and dropped to $24.30, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TMHC points out that the company has recorded -2.20% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -23.17% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.33M shares, TMHC reached to a volume of 1728474 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Taylor Morrison Home Corporation [TMHC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TMHC shares is $37.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TMHC stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Taylor Morrison Home Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Taylor Morrison Home Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for TMHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for TMHC in the course of the last twelve months was 3.67.

Trading performance analysis for TMHC stock

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation [TMHC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.65. With this latest performance, TMHC shares dropped by -16.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.37 for Taylor Morrison Home Corporation [TMHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.60, while it was recorded at 25.98 for the last single week of trading, and 27.58 for the last 200 days.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation [TMHC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Taylor Morrison Home Corporation [TMHC] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.70 and a Gross Margin at +16.93. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.97.

Return on Total Capital for TMHC is now 8.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.42. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Taylor Morrison Home Corporation [TMHC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 85.94. Additionally, TMHC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 85.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Taylor Morrison Home Corporation [TMHC] managed to generate an average of $90,163 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 73.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.94.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation [TMHC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TMHC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Taylor Morrison Home Corporation go to 19.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Taylor Morrison Home Corporation [TMHC]

There are presently around $2,906 million, or 95.30% of TMHC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TMHC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 18,893,062, which is approximately 4.311% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 15,033,899 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $366.83 million in TMHC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $277.32 million in TMHC stock with ownership of nearly 1.576% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 121 institutional holders increased their position in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation [NYSE:TMHC] by around 7,726,912 shares. Additionally, 153 investors decreased positions by around 11,353,500 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 100,035,626 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 119,116,038 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TMHC stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 892,640 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 4,858,892 shares during the same period.