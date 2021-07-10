Sysco Corporation [SYY] Stock trading around $74.29 per share: What’s Next?

Sysco Corporation [NYSE: SYY] price plunged by -0.75 percent to reach at -$0.56. The company report on June 5, 2021 that Sysco Corporation Announces Pricing of its Pending Cash Tender Offer to Purchase Certain Outstanding Senior Notes and Debentures.

Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) (“Sysco” or the “Company”) announced the pricing terms, as shown in the table below, for Sysco’s previously announced cash tender offer (the “Offer”) to purchase its 7.160% Debentures due 2027 (the “7.160% Debentures”), 6.500% Debentures due 2028 (the “6.500% Debentures”), 6.625% Senior Notes due 2039 (the “6.625% Senior Notes”), 5.950% Senior Notes due 2030 (the “5.950% Senior Notes”), 6.600% Senior Notes due 2040 (the “6.600% Senior Notes due 2040”) and 6.600% Senior Notes due 2050 (the “6.600% Senior Notes due 2050” and together with the 7.160% Debentures, the 6.500% Debentures, the 6.625% Senior Notes, the 5.950% Senior Notes and the 6.600% Senior Notes due 2040, the “Securities,” and each, a “series” of Securities).

On May 20, 2021, Sysco commenced the Offer in accordance with the terms and conditions set forth in the offer to purchase, dated May 20, 2021 (the “Offer to Purchase”), sent to holders of the Securities. The maximum amount of Securities that will be purchased in the Offer will be a combined aggregate principal amount of Securities that could be purchased for a combined aggregate purchase price, determined in accordance with the procedures set forth in the Offer to Purchase and excluding accrued interest, of $1,000,000,000 (subject to increase, in our sole discretion, the “Total Tender Cap”), subject to the terms and conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase. Further, the maximum amount of 5.950% Senior Notes that will be purchased in the Offer will be $250,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 5.950% Senior Notes (subject to increase, in our sole discretion, the “Tender SubCap” and together with the Total Tender Cap, the “Tender Caps”), subject to the terms and conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase. The following table sets forth pricing information for the Offer:.

A sum of 2185334 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.21M shares. Sysco Corporation shares reached a high of $74.76 and dropped to a low of $73.51 until finishing in the latest session at $74.29.

The one-year SYY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.99. The average equity rating for SYY stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Sysco Corporation [SYY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SYY shares is $89.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SYY stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Sysco Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price from $60 to $88. The new note on the price target was released on November 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Sysco Corporation stock. On October 16, 2020, analysts increased their price target for SYY shares from 74 to 77.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sysco Corporation is set at 1.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 27.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for SYY in the course of the last twelve months was 51.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

SYY Stock Performance Analysis:

Sysco Corporation [SYY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.45. With this latest performance, SYY shares dropped by -7.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.86 for Sysco Corporation [SYY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 80.13, while it was recorded at 75.58 for the last single week of trading, and 75.14 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sysco Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sysco Corporation [SYY] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.25 and a Gross Margin at +17.38. Sysco Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.41.

Return on Total Capital for SYY is now 8.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.71. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sysco Corporation [SYY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,301.34. Additionally, SYY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 92.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 66.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,158.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 82.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sysco Corporation [SYY] managed to generate an average of $3,780 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.61.Sysco Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

SYY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SYY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sysco Corporation go to 28.37%.

Sysco Corporation [SYY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $30,658 million, or 82.00% of SYY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SYY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 42,684,122, which is approximately -0.556% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 34,305,230 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.55 billion in SYY stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.25 billion in SYY stock with ownership of nearly -3.302% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sysco Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 582 institutional holders increased their position in Sysco Corporation [NYSE:SYY] by around 24,160,887 shares. Additionally, 606 investors decreased positions by around 23,639,898 shares, while 234 investors held positions by with 364,878,727 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 412,679,512 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SYY stock had 132 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,258,756 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 2,845,374 shares during the same period.