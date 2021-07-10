Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG] Revenue clocked in at $24.02 billion, up 18.96% YTD: What’s Next?

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [NYSE: MUFG] price plunged by -1.50 percent to reach at -$0.08. The company report on June 22, 2021 that MUFG expands Mortgage-Backed Securities Trading team.

25-year industry veteran Jake Kaercher joins the bank.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) announced that Jake Kaercher has joined the firm’s Mortgage Backed Securities Trading team as a Director, Securitized Product Trading.

A sum of 2154713 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.75M shares. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. shares reached a high of $5.30 and dropped to a low of $5.225 until finishing in the latest session at $5.27.

Guru’s Opinion on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG]:

Jefferies have made an estimate for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 13, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for MUFG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 99.29.

MUFG Stock Performance Analysis:

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.77. With this latest performance, MUFG shares dropped by -9.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MUFG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.40 for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.60, while it was recorded at 5.38 for the last single week of trading, and 4.96 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.65. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.06.

Return on Total Capital for MUFG is now 0.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 444.26. Additionally, MUFG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 81.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 183.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG] managed to generate an average of $5,624,004 per employee.

MUFG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MUFG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. go to 18.90%.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $963 million, or 1.60% of MUFG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MUFG stocks are: ARISTOTLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 78,481,018, which is approximately 11.949% of the company’s market cap and around 5.00% of the total institutional ownership; NORTHERN TRUST CORP, holding 11,790,862 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $62.14 million in MUFG stocks shares; and PARAMETRIC PORTFOLIO ASSOCIATES LLC, currently with $53.43 million in MUFG stock with ownership of nearly -13.659% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 133 institutional holders increased their position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [NYSE:MUFG] by around 25,948,196 shares. Additionally, 63 investors decreased positions by around 4,352,872 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 152,386,947 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 182,688,015 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MUFG stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,539,248 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 294,414 shares during the same period.