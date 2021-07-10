Market cap of Principal Financial Group Inc. [PFG] reaches 16.37B – now what?

Principal Financial Group Inc. [NASDAQ: PFG] price plunged by -3.10 percent to reach at -$1.92. The company report on July 7, 2021 that Principal to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Results will be released July 27; Conference call scheduled for July 28.

Principal Financial Group® (Nasdaq: PFG) announced that it will release second quarter 2021 financial results 15 minutes after U.S. markets close on Tuesday, July 27, 2021.

A sum of 1515804 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.34M shares. Principal Financial Group Inc. shares reached a high of $60.855 and dropped to a low of $59.55 until finishing in the latest session at $59.94.

The one-year PFG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.4. The average equity rating for PFG stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Principal Financial Group Inc. [PFG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PFG shares is $66.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PFG stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Principal Financial Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $72 to $70. The new note on the price target was released on June 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Principal Financial Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $60 to $63, while Evercore ISI kept a In-line rating on PFG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Principal Financial Group Inc. is set at 1.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for PFG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for PFG in the course of the last twelve months was 10.47.

PFG Stock Performance Analysis:

Principal Financial Group Inc. [PFG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.14. With this latest performance, PFG shares dropped by -9.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PFG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.09 for Principal Financial Group Inc. [PFG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.34, while it was recorded at 62.08 for the last single week of trading, and 54.72 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Principal Financial Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Principal Financial Group Inc. [PFG] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.30. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.47.

Return on Total Capital for PFG is now 6.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.07. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Principal Financial Group Inc. [PFG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 28.05. Additionally, PFG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 27.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Principal Financial Group Inc. [PFG] managed to generate an average of $80,218 per employee.

PFG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PFG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Principal Financial Group Inc. go to 11.80%.

Principal Financial Group Inc. [PFG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $11,442 million, or 71.70% of PFG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PFG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 29,224,846, which is approximately 0.28% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 22,108,543 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.33 billion in PFG stocks shares; and NIPPON LIFE INSURANCE CO, currently with $1.09 billion in PFG stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Principal Financial Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 293 institutional holders increased their position in Principal Financial Group Inc. [NASDAQ:PFG] by around 10,482,461 shares. Additionally, 275 investors decreased positions by around 10,180,131 shares, while 124 investors held positions by with 170,225,108 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 190,887,700 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PFG stock had 89 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,290,658 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 856,629 shares during the same period.