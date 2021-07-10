Market cap of Pop Culture Group Co. Ltd [CPOP] reaches 354.50M – now what?

Pop Culture Group Co. Ltd [NASDAQ: CPOP] closed the trading session at $19.60 on 07/08/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $18.5118, while the highest price level was $23.55. The company report on July 3, 2021 that Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering.

– Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CPOP), a hip-pop culture company in China, announced the closing of its initial public offering (the “Offering”) of 6,200,000 Class A Ordinary Shares at a public offering price of US$6.00 per share.

The Company received aggregate gross proceeds of US$37.2 million from the Offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and other related expenses. In addition, the Company granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 930,000 Class A Ordinary Shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts. The Class A Ordinary Shares began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on June 30, 2021 under the ticker symbol “CPOP.”.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.37M shares, CPOP reached to a volume of 1795984 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Pop Culture Group Co. Ltd [CPOP]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pop Culture Group Co. Ltd is set at 23.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPOP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.11.

CPOP stock trade performance evaluation

Pop Culture Group Co. Ltd [CPOP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -35.31.

Pop Culture Group Co. Ltd [CPOP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals