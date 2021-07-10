For MGM Growth Properties LLC [MGP], Analyst sees a rise to $43. What next?

MGM Growth Properties LLC [NYSE: MGP] plunged by -$0.1 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $36.30 during the day while it closed the day at $36.04. The company report on June 15, 2021 that MGM Growth Properties Increases Quarterly Dividend To An Annualized Rate Of $2.06 Per Share.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (“MGP”) (NYSE:MGP) announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.515 per Class A common share for the second quarter. On an annualized basis, the dividend of $2.06 represents an increase of $0.08 per share. This is the 13th dividend increase since MGP’s initial public offering in April 2016. The dividend will be payable on July 15, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 30, 2021.

About MGM Growth Properties LLC.

MGM Growth Properties LLC stock has also loss -1.58% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MGP stock has inclined by 3.09% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 15.55% and gained 15.14% year-on date.

The market cap for MGP stock reached $17.15 billion, with 153.39 million shares outstanding and 152.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.07M shares, MGP reached a trading volume of 1517812 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about MGM Growth Properties LLC [MGP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MGP shares is $38.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MGP stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for MGM Growth Properties LLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 04, 2021, representing the official price target for MGM Growth Properties LLC stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $39, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on MGP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MGM Growth Properties LLC is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for MGP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for MGP in the course of the last twelve months was 163.33.

MGP stock trade performance evaluation

MGM Growth Properties LLC [MGP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.58. With this latest performance, MGP shares dropped by -3.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MGP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.18 for MGM Growth Properties LLC [MGP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.94, while it was recorded at 36.30 for the last single week of trading, and 32.52 for the last 200 days.

MGM Growth Properties LLC [MGP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MGM Growth Properties LLC [MGP] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.94 and a Gross Margin at +42.50. MGM Growth Properties LLC’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.61.

Return on Total Capital for MGP is now 3.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.06. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MGM Growth Properties LLC [MGP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 170.82. Additionally, MGP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 170.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.08.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2,800.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for MGM Growth Properties LLC [MGP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MGP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MGM Growth Properties LLC go to 42.80%.

MGM Growth Properties LLC [MGP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,098 million, or 95.80% of MGP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MGP stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 13,428,249, which is approximately 18.892% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BARROW HANLEY MEWHINNEY & STRAUSS LLC, holding 12,178,416 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $438.91 million in MGP stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $403.29 million in MGP stock with ownership of nearly 151.857% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MGM Growth Properties LLC stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 177 institutional holders increased their position in MGM Growth Properties LLC [NYSE:MGP] by around 31,328,247 shares. Additionally, 83 investors decreased positions by around 10,469,769 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 99,646,861 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 141,444,877 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MGP stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,747,499 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 5,345,994 shares during the same period.