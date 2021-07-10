Eversource Energy [ES] stock Upgrade by Scotiabank analyst, price target now $87

Eversource Energy [NYSE: ES] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.11% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.95%. The company report on June 1, 2021 that Dominion Energy, Ørsted and Eversource Reach Deal on Contract to Charter Offshore Wind Turbine Installation Vessel.

– Dominion Energy-led consortium building America’s first offshore wind turbine installation vessel, creating hundreds of U.S. jobs while achieving a historic milestone for domestic offshore wind industry.

– Vessel will be used to install Ørsted-Eversource’s Revolution Wind and Sunrise Wind, two of the nation’s first large-scale offshore wind farms, working first from State Pier in New London, Conn.

Over the last 12 months, ES stock dropped by -2.97%. The one-year Eversource Energy stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.28. The average equity rating for ES stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $28.08 billion, with 343.68 million shares outstanding and 342.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.56M shares, ES stock reached a trading volume of 1763993 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Eversource Energy [ES]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ES shares is $91.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ES stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Eversource Energy shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 30, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Eversource Energy stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $89, while Mizuho analysts kept a Neutral rating on ES stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eversource Energy is set at 1.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for ES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10.

ES Stock Performance Analysis:

Eversource Energy [ES] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.95. With this latest performance, ES shares gained by 1.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.85 for Eversource Energy [ES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 82.55, while it was recorded at 81.38 for the last single week of trading, and 85.79 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Eversource Energy Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Eversource Energy [ES] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.51 and a Gross Margin at +31.57. Eversource Energy’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.53.

Return on Total Capital for ES is now 6.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.25. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Eversource Energy [ES] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 128.60. Additionally, ES Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 111.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Eversource Energy [ES] managed to generate an average of $129,602 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.Eversource Energy’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

ES Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ES. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Eversource Energy go to 6.81%.

Eversource Energy [ES] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $22,223 million, or 80.80% of ES stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ES stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 40,941,069, which is approximately 0.066% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 31,649,879 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.61 billion in ES stocks shares; and MAGELLAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD, currently with $2.19 billion in ES stock with ownership of nearly 3.83% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Eversource Energy stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 340 institutional holders increased their position in Eversource Energy [NYSE:ES] by around 13,364,055 shares. Additionally, 373 investors decreased positions by around 10,057,617 shares, while 140 investors held positions by with 245,586,188 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 269,007,860 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ES stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,535,868 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 1,200,302 shares during the same period.