Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] moved down -0.49: Why It’s Important

Dell Technologies Inc. [NYSE: DELL] closed the trading session at $99.00 on 07/08/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $97.635, while the highest price level was $99.69. The company report on July 2, 2021 that Dell Technologies to Hold Investor Conference Call July 13 to Discuss its ESG Strategy.

Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) will conduct a conference call Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. CT / 4:00 p.m. ET to discuss its Environmental, Social and Governance or ESG Strategy. Speakers will include Dell Technologies’ chief corporate affairs officer, Jennifer (JJ) Davis; chief diversity and inclusion officer, Vanice Hayes; and senior vice president of investor relations, Rob Williams.

A live webcast and a replay of the webcast will be available on Dell Technologies’ Investor Relations page.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 35.08 percent and weekly performance of -0.67 percent. The stock has been moved at 33.66 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -4.73 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 6.93 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.43M shares, DELL reached to a volume of 1772066 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DELL shares is $114.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DELL stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Dell Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $73 to $79. The new note on the price target was released on February 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Dell Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $68 to $96, while Goldman kept a Buy rating on DELL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dell Technologies Inc. is set at 1.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for DELL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for DELL in the course of the last twelve months was 6.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

DELL stock trade performance evaluation

Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.67. With this latest performance, DELL shares dropped by -4.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 82.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DELL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.72 for Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 99.88, while it was recorded at 98.98 for the last single week of trading, and 82.61 for the last 200 days.

Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.18 and a Gross Margin at +28.54. Dell Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.45.

Return on Total Capital for DELL is now 10.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.14. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 324.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,701.36. Additionally, DELL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 94.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,751.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 81.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] managed to generate an average of $20,570 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.78.Dell Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DELL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dell Technologies Inc. go to 6.14%.

Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $21,988 million, or 84.10% of DELL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DELL stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 39,190,032, which is approximately 5.046% of the company’s market cap and around 2.80% of the total institutional ownership; ELLIOTT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT L.P., holding 24,832,943 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.46 billion in DELL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.6 billion in DELL stock with ownership of nearly 3.658% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dell Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 339 institutional holders increased their position in Dell Technologies Inc. [NYSE:DELL] by around 29,631,890 shares. Additionally, 249 investors decreased positions by around 16,394,589 shares, while 166 investors held positions by with 176,075,382 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 222,101,861 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DELL stock had 111 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,197,885 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 2,270,033 shares during the same period.