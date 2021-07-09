Yum China Holdings Inc. [YUMC] Is Currently -1.80 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Yum China Holdings Inc. [NYSE: YUMC] slipped around -1.2 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $65.39 at the close of the session, down -1.80%. The company report on June 18, 2021 that Yum China Releases 2020 Sustainability Report.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (the “Company” or “Yum China”, NYSE: YUMC and HKEX: 9987) issued its 2020 Sustainability Report, which highlights the Company’s commitment to sustainability and provides an overview of progress made in 2020 towards its sustainability goals.

In 2020, Yum China engaged internal and external stakeholders to complete a comprehensive materiality review. As a result, the Company resolved to focus efforts around three pillars: Environment, Food and People. Within these, Yum China identified 23 material issues in the value chain to work on as initial sustainability priorities. In the report, progress made in 2020 has been summarized in accordance with Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) best practices and the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) rating requirements for corporate sustainability reporting. The report also highlights Yum China’s firm commitment to taking actions that contribute towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals and supporting the United Nations 2030 Agenda.

Yum China Holdings Inc. stock is now 14.54% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. YUMC Stock saw the intraday high of $65.99 and lowest of $65.12 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 69.67, which means current price is +18.83% above from all time high which was touched on 06/02/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.01M shares, YUMC reached a trading volume of 1732920 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YUMC shares is $70.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YUMC stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Atlantic Equities have made an estimate for Yum China Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Yum China Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $63, while CLSA analysts kept a Buy rating on YUMC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yum China Holdings Inc. is set at 1.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for YUMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for YUMC in the course of the last twelve months was 34.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

Yum China Holdings Inc. [YUMC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.30. With this latest performance, YUMC shares dropped by -5.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YUMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.88 for Yum China Holdings Inc. [YUMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.52, while it was recorded at 66.17 for the last single week of trading, and 59.75 for the last 200 days.

Yum China Holdings Inc. [YUMC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Yum China Holdings Inc. [YUMC] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.54 and a Gross Margin at +15.33. Yum China Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.49.

Return on Total Capital for YUMC is now 11.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.01. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Yum China Holdings Inc. [YUMC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 38.53. Additionally, YUMC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 31.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Yum China Holdings Inc. [YUMC] managed to generate an average of $1,960 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 56.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.93.Yum China Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Earnings analysis for Yum China Holdings Inc. [YUMC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for YUMC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Yum China Holdings Inc. go to 14.74%.

Insider trade positions for Yum China Holdings Inc. [YUMC]

There are presently around $22,320 million, or 87.20% of YUMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YUMC stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 37,846,292, which is approximately -9.67% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 29,147,276 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.91 billion in YUMC stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $1.3 billion in YUMC stock with ownership of nearly 14.117% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Yum China Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 335 institutional holders increased their position in Yum China Holdings Inc. [NYSE:YUMC] by around 30,390,140 shares. Additionally, 297 investors decreased positions by around 29,207,994 shares, while 211 investors held positions by with 281,731,452 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 341,329,586 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YUMC stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,809,473 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 6,280,700 shares during the same period.