XPO Logistics Inc. [XPO] Revenue clocked in at $17.16 billion, up 14.88% YTD: What’s Next?

XPO Logistics Inc. [NYSE: XPO] slipped around -2.31 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $136.94 at the close of the session, down -1.66%. The company report on July 8, 2021 that XPO Logistics Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call for Thursday, July 29, 2021.

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) will hold its second quarter conference call and webcast on Thursday, July 29, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The company’s results will be released after market close on July 28 and made available on www.xpo.com.

Access information:Call toll-free from US/Canada: 1-877-269-7756International callers: +1-201-689-7817Live webcast online at: www.xpo.com/investors.

XPO Logistics Inc. stock is now 14.88% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. XPO Stock saw the intraday high of $139.30 and lowest of $133.02 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 153.45, which means current price is +25.89% above from all time high which was touched on 06/16/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.13M shares, XPO reached a trading volume of 1569130 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about XPO Logistics Inc. [XPO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XPO shares is $162.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XPO stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Vertical Research have made an estimate for XPO Logistics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $157 to $169. The new note on the price target was released on May 05, 2021, representing the official price target for XPO Logistics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $88 to $162, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on XPO stock. On April 15, 2021, analysts increased their price target for XPO shares from 136 to 160.

The Average True Range (ATR) for XPO Logistics Inc. is set at 4.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for XPO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.73.

How has XPO stock performed recently?

XPO Logistics Inc. [XPO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.11. With this latest performance, XPO shares dropped by -6.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 73.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XPO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.70 for XPO Logistics Inc. [XPO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 144.19, while it was recorded at 140.20 for the last single week of trading, and 121.05 for the last 200 days.

XPO Logistics Inc. [XPO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and XPO Logistics Inc. [XPO] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.75 and a Gross Margin at +14.93. XPO Logistics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.64.

Return on Total Capital for XPO is now 4.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.06. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, XPO Logistics Inc. [XPO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 331.67. Additionally, XPO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 264.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, XPO Logistics Inc. [XPO] managed to generate an average of $1,020 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.07.XPO Logistics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for XPO Logistics Inc. [XPO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XPO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for XPO Logistics Inc. go to 47.35%.

Insider trade positions for XPO Logistics Inc. [XPO]

There are presently around $11,328 million, or 92.10% of XPO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XPO stocks are: ORBIS ALLAN GRAY LTD with ownership of 12,808,177, which is approximately -8.382% of the company’s market cap and around 16.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,405,154 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.29 billion in XPO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.06 billion in XPO stock with ownership of nearly -4.254% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in XPO Logistics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 266 institutional holders increased their position in XPO Logistics Inc. [NYSE:XPO] by around 8,075,992 shares. Additionally, 200 investors decreased positions by around 9,554,623 shares, while 85 investors held positions by with 65,092,535 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 82,723,150 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XPO stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,683,200 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 1,128,396 shares during the same period.