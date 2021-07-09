WW International Inc. [WW] Stock trading around $33.76 per share: What’s Next?

WW International Inc. [NASDAQ: WW] traded at a low on 07/08/21, posting a -7.13 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $33.76. The company report on June 10, 2021 that /C O R R E C T I O N — WW International, Inc./.

The news release, WW Honors Local Leaders Around the World Dedicated to the Advancement and Wellness of Underrepresented Communities, issued June 10, 2021 by WW International, Inc. was transmitted incorrectly by PR Newswire. Three footnotes were omitted. The release has been updated to include the footnotes. The complete, updated release follows:.

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WW), a human-centric technology company powered by the world’s leading commercial weight management program, announced the winners of its first-ever WW Wellness Impact Award. The new global initiative aims to empower, uplift and support community leaders to help address the systemic inequities faced in countries including the US, Canada, United Kingdom, France, Sweden, Belgium, Netherlands, Australia and New Zealand.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1809567 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of WW International Inc. stands at 3.80% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.71%.

The market cap for WW stock reached $2.30 billion, with 69.08 million shares outstanding and 52.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.17M shares, WW reached a trading volume of 1809567 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about WW International Inc. [WW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WW shares is $38.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WW stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for WW International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2020, representing the official price target for WW International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $35 to $32, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on WW stock. On June 16, 2020, analysts increased their price target for WW shares from 34 to 39.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WW International Inc. is set at 1.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for WW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for WW in the course of the last twelve months was 21.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has WW stock performed recently?

WW International Inc. [WW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.59. With this latest performance, WW shares dropped by -17.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.18 for WW International Inc. [WW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.04, while it was recorded at 35.86 for the last single week of trading, and 29.45 for the last 200 days.

WW International Inc. [WW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and WW International Inc. [WW] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.45 and a Gross Margin at +59.32. WW International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.45.

Return on Total Capital for WW is now 23.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.97. Additionally, WW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 151.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 109.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, WW International Inc. [WW] managed to generate an average of $7,508 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 42.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.93.WW International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for WW International Inc. [WW]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for WW International Inc. go to -6.70%.

Insider trade positions for WW International Inc. [WW]

There are presently around $2,115 million, or 91.80% of WW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WW stocks are: ARTAL GROUP S.A. with ownership of 14,818,300, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,812,378 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $196.23 million in WW stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $165.41 million in WW stock with ownership of nearly 8.217% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in WW International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 102 institutional holders increased their position in WW International Inc. [NASDAQ:WW] by around 11,015,997 shares. Additionally, 111 investors decreased positions by around 8,456,172 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 43,167,502 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 62,639,671 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WW stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,685,357 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 4,164,309 shares during the same period.