Wolfe Research lifts Linde plc [LIN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Linde plc [NYSE: LIN] price plunged by -1.89 percent to reach at -$5.54. The company report on May 25, 2021 that Linde Recognized by Forbes and DiversityInc for its Leadership in Diversity.

Linde (NYSE:LIN; FWB:LIN) announced it has once again been recognized by Forbes and DiversityInc for its leadership in diversity and inclusion.

Linde has been included in the Forbes Best Employers for Diversity 2021 list for the second consecutive year. The list identifies the top 500 US companies for diversity and inclusion, based on interviews with 50,000 employees who rate their organizations on criteria such as age, gender, ethnicity, disability, sexual orientation equality and overall diversity. The final list includes companies that not only received the highest scores from their employees, but also boast the most diverse boards and executive ranks and have the most proactive diversity and inclusion initiatives.

A sum of 1565324 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.02M shares. Linde plc shares reached a high of $287.9608 and dropped to a low of $284.71 until finishing in the latest session at $286.99.

The one-year LIN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.84. The average equity rating for LIN stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Linde plc [LIN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LIN shares is $329.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LIN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Linde plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 18, 2021, representing the official price target for Linde plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $300, while Cowen analysts kept a Market Perform rating on LIN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Linde plc is set at 4.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for LIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for LIN in the course of the last twelve months was 53.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

LIN Stock Performance Analysis:

Linde plc [LIN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.73. With this latest performance, LIN shares dropped by -1.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.54 for Linde plc [LIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 293.19, while it was recorded at 290.12 for the last single week of trading, and 265.01 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Linde plc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Linde plc [LIN] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.28 and a Gross Margin at +26.55. Linde plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.17.

Return on Total Capital for LIN is now 5.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.14. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Linde plc [LIN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 36.40. Additionally, LIN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 27.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Linde plc [LIN] managed to generate an average of $33,649 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Linde plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

LIN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LIN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Linde plc go to 9.00%.

Linde plc [LIN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $113,443 million, or 81.30% of LIN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LIN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 42,824,341, which is approximately 0.114% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 31,736,556 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.11 billion in LIN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.08 billion in LIN stock with ownership of nearly 1.5% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Linde plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 623 institutional holders increased their position in Linde plc [NYSE:LIN] by around 18,565,734 shares. Additionally, 484 investors decreased positions by around 16,090,697 shares, while 203 investors held positions by with 360,629,734 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 395,286,165 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LIN stock had 141 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,546,708 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 1,208,793 shares during the same period.