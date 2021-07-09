Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [WPM] Revenue clocked in at $1.17 billion, up 4.43% YTD: What’s Next?

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [NYSE: WPM] price plunged by -2.70 percent to reach at -$1.21. The company report on May 15, 2021 that Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Election of Directors and Approval of Special Matters.

TSX | NYSE | LSE: WPM.

Wheaton Precious Metals™ Corp. (“Wheaton” or the “Company”) announces that the nominees listed below were elected as directors of Wheaton at the 2021 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders. Detailed results of the vote for directors of the Company held at the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders earlier are shown below:.

A sum of 1886603 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.05M shares. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. shares reached a high of $45.04 and dropped to a low of $43.26 until finishing in the latest session at $43.59.

The one-year WPM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.89. The average equity rating for WPM stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [WPM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WPM shares is $60.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WPM stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $56, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on WPM stock. On January 06, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for WPM shares from 41 to 39.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is set at 1.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for WPM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for WPM in the course of the last twelve months was 26.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

WPM Stock Performance Analysis:

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [WPM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.09. With this latest performance, WPM shares dropped by -7.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WPM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.33 for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [WPM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.48, while it was recorded at 44.36 for the last single week of trading, and 43.22 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [WPM] shares currently have an operating margin of +47.95 and a Gross Margin at +53.24. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +46.32.

Return on Total Capital for WPM is now 9.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.74. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.60, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [WPM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.48. Additionally, WPM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [WPM] managed to generate an average of $17,464,566 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 40.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

WPM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WPM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. go to 18.75%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [WPM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10,684 million, or 64.10% of WPM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WPM stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 22,260,521, which is approximately 3.155% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 18,349,495 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $799.85 million in WPM stocks shares; and FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, currently with $761.38 million in WPM stock with ownership of nearly -17.762% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 233 institutional holders increased their position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [NYSE:WPM] by around 26,878,697 shares. Additionally, 188 investors decreased positions by around 34,453,638 shares, while 96 investors held positions by with 183,768,744 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 245,101,079 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WPM stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,413,345 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 14,408,621 shares during the same period.