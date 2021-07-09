WestRock Company [WRK] Revenue clocked in at $17.55 billion, up 18.84% YTD: What’s Next?

WestRock Company [NYSE: WRK] traded at a low on 07/08/21, posting a -0.96 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $51.73. The company report on June 24, 2021 that WestRock Commits to Emissions Reductions; Pledges to Set a Science-Based Target.

Recognized by the Science Based Target initiative, Company will develop, validate and publish target aligned with latest climate science.

WestRock Company (NYSE: WRK), a leading provider of differentiated paper and packaging solutions, announced its commitment to setting a new greenhouse gas emissions reduction target that is aligned with current climate science. WestRock has confirmed its commitment with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and will develop, validate and publish a science-based target within 24 months.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1551606 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of WestRock Company stands at 2.98% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.70%.

The market cap for WRK stock reached $13.93 billion, with 264.90 million shares outstanding and 262.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.79M shares, WRK reached a trading volume of 1551606 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about WestRock Company [WRK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WRK shares is $65.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WRK stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for WestRock Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2021, representing the official price target for WestRock Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $47, while Argus analysts kept a Buy rating on WRK stock. On October 12, 2020, analysts increased their price target for WRK shares from 35 to 57.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WestRock Company is set at 1.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for WRK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for WRK in the course of the last twelve months was 9.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has WRK stock performed recently?

WestRock Company [WRK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.80. With this latest performance, WRK shares dropped by -11.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 88.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WRK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.32 for WestRock Company [WRK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.54, while it was recorded at 52.26 for the last single week of trading, and 47.58 for the last 200 days.

WestRock Company [WRK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and WestRock Company [WRK] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.51 and a Gross Margin at +15.74. WestRock Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.93.

Return on Total Capital for WRK is now 5.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.33. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.20, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, WestRock Company [WRK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 95.47. Additionally, WRK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 91.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, WestRock Company [WRK] managed to generate an average of -$14,016 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.WestRock Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for WestRock Company [WRK]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WRK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for WestRock Company go to 25.94%.

Insider trade positions for WestRock Company [WRK]

There are presently around $11,429 million, or 85.80% of WRK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WRK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 29,527,792, which is approximately 1.691% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 28,547,774 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.48 billion in WRK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.14 billion in WRK stock with ownership of nearly -3.709% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in WestRock Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 264 institutional holders increased their position in WestRock Company [NYSE:WRK] by around 29,334,869 shares. Additionally, 299 investors decreased positions by around 20,138,152 shares, while 99 investors held positions by with 171,469,387 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 220,942,408 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WRK stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,682,781 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 6,950,732 shares during the same period.